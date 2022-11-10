MILITARY VETERANS BRING LITTLE CAESARS® PIZZA TO OKLAHOMA CITY

Brand-new franchise location offers customers value, quality and convenience

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Military veterans and longtime friends Matthew Bulthuis and Ken Sciberras achieved their dream of owning a Little Caesars restaurant when they opened their first location in Oklahoma City today.

"We chose to franchise with Little Caesars because of its Veterans Program, which offers honorably discharged veterans and Gold Star families incentives to open their own Little Caesars restaurant," said Bulthuis. "It means a lot to us to work with a brand that was founded by a military veteran and provides veterans with career opportunities after they serve."

Bulthuis and Sciberras began their decades-long friendship while serving in the United States Air Force. Bulthuis, a retired Senior Master Sergeant, enlisted at age 17. During his 23-year tenure, he supported many operations and contingencies while stationed and deployed in various countries across the globe. Sciberras, also a retired Senior Master Sergeant, spent most of his career in aircraft maintenance. He supported various contingencies for Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, and later for counter drug operations and presidential support missions, among other responsibilities.

Currently, both Bulthuis and Sciberras reside in the Oklahoma City area with their families and are excited to open their inaugural Little Caesars store, located at 8809 S Sooner Rd.

"In addition to the Veterans Program, we sought Little Caesars because it's a family-owned business, and family matters to us," said Sciberras. "We look forward to offering our community delicious Little Caesars products and the brand's recognized value, quality and convenience."

"We're thrilled to have Matt and Ken join the Little Caesars family," said Jeremy Vitaro, Little Caesars chief development officer. "They've given so much for our country, and we are happy to offer them a franchise opportunity at this stage in their careers."

To celebrate their opening, Bulthuis and Sciberras are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and Veterans Day observance, along with various activities, giveaways and promotions throughout the day. The events, which are open to the public, begin at 9:30 a.m. and last until the evening.

"As local business owners, it's important for us to embrace community members in a big way and invite them to get to know us," said Sciberras. "And, staying true to the Little Caesars brand, we want to make sure they have fun!"new

Bulthuis and Sciberras's store will serve popular Little Caesars menu items, including HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Bread®, Caesar Wings® and Caesar Dips®, among other favorites. Little Caesars products are made with high-quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

In addition to placing orders in-store, customers have the option of choosing delivery using the Little Caesars app, or pre-paying and then conveniently collecting their orders using the Pizza Portal® pickup.

*Delivery available from participating locations with online orders only. Delivery fees apply. Small order fee for orders less than $10.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high growth company with more than 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

SOURCE Little Caesars