Military Veterans Can Win Free Travel Franchise from Dream Vacations

Dream Vacations travel agency franchise launches 12th annual "Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Own General" contest on May 29, 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading travel agency franchise Dream Vacations is recruiting military veterans to enlist in its 12th annual, award-winning "Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Own General" contest. The number one franchise opportunity for veterans will be awarding three veterans a free franchise as part of the nationwide contest that since 2012, has given away 58 franchises valued at nearly $700,000 dollars.

(Left to Right) Debbie Fiorino, Lara Herrmann, and Brad Tolkin celebrate Herrmann as one of the 2022 Operation Vetrepreneur Winners.

"Supporting our nation's veterans is an ongoing commitment that we hold dear. At Dream Vacations, we strive to go above and beyond in assisting our military heroes and their families in every way possible," said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations. "As we look ahead to the future, our dedication remains unyielding. Through our annual Operation Vetrepreneur contest, we're thrilled to make it easier for veterans to pursue their dreams of owning a business, achieving prosperity, and securing success for their families – no matter where they may be. It's our way of expressing gratitude and giving back to those who have served our country with honor and valor."

The Dream Vacations franchise contest is open to former members of any of the six branches of the U.S. military (Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Space Force and Coast Guard) who are retired, off active duty and/or honorably discharged prior to the contest start date and are residents of the U.S. To participate, candidates must complete an online entry form and an introductory phone interview with a Franchise Development Manager. Candidates will be required to submit a candidate profile, business plan and video. Finalists will be invited to participate in follow-up phone interviews before winners are selected. The entry form and all contest details can be found at www.operationvetrepreneur.com.

Three winners will be notified in October 2023. Each grand prize is valued at $12,300 and includes a complimentary Dream Vacations franchise with a waived $10,500 initial start-up fee and monthly administrative service fees for the first year. After completing Dream Vacations' New Franchisee Training, the winners will be armed with all the tools and knowledge they need to begin their next journey as small business owners creating dream vacations.

"I am so honored to have won a Dream Vacations travel franchise. It was a complete shock," said Crystal Ureta, Army Veteran and 2022 Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Own General winner from Kingwood, Texas. "Dream Vacations is a company that gives back to the military community and offers many incentive programs to assist veterans in transitioning back to civilian life. I had never won anything of this magnitude before and to me it meant that they saw success in me, that gave me the confidence and drive to work my business. Dream Vacations is my dream come true and I get to live it every day. Thanks to the wonderful network and support they provide to help others live their dream."

According to the Department of Defense, more than 200,000 military veterans are entering the civilian workforce each day, and Dream Vacations recognizes that franchising provides a unique opportunity to leverage the traits gained in the military and translate them to entrepreneurship. This includes teamwork, decisive thinking, leadership and self-discipline to name a few. Those who have served in the Armed Forces also have an innate desire to serve others and see the world, which are important aspects of being a successful travel franchise owner.

Military veterans and Gold Star families interested in starting a work-from-home business immediately can purchase a Dream Vacations travel agency business now at a 30 percent discount, receive an enlistment package valued no less than $5,000 and will have their administrative fees waived which is valued at $1,800. In addition to having access to the Command Center, an internal portal with veteran-specific training and veteran-themed marketing assets, all veterans and Gold Star families receive a waived training fee for a business partner and the ability to hire active-duty military spouses and veterans as associates at a discount. Additional veteran incentives include the ability to move residences and stay in business, travel discounts for military customers and access to veteran networking groups.

The only travel franchise to receive a 5 STAR-ranking from the International Franchise Association's VetFran initiative, Dream Vacations proudly supports military veterans and is consistently recognized by leading industry publications as a veteran-friendly franchise. Dream Vacations was named Entrepreneur magazine's top franchise for veterans in 2021, and in the category, has ranked either first or second out of 150 franchises nationwide since 2017. Other recent number one rankings include Military Times and Forbes. In 2022, Dream Vacations was named the No. 1 travel agency franchise by Entrepreneur magazine for adapting and evolving when facing the unique challenges and changes that shaped the franchise industry over the last year. Additional recognitions include inclusion on G.I. Jobs annual "Hot Franchises for Veterans," US Veterans magazine's "Top Veteran-Friendly Companies", USA Today's "50 Top Franchises for Military Veterans" and recognition by MSC Cruises in its Seaside Salute Award. The "Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Own General" program won gold from the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards and the IFA Franchising Gives Back Awards.

Military veterans with a passion for travel and entrepreneurship who are interested in opening a Dream Vacations travel franchise and want to be considered as a candidate for the "Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Own General" contest, please visit www.OperationVetrepreneur.com or call 888-249-8235.

About Dream Vacations

Travel agents with the top-ranked home-based travel agency franchise Dream Vacations have the resources to plan and create seamless vacation experiences for their customers while offering the best value. A member of the International Franchise Association, Dream Vacations is part of World Travel Holdings and has received franchise partner of the year, a top-ranking status, by all the major cruise lines as well as national recognition for its support of military veterans. For more information about Dream Vacations, visit www.DreamVacationsFranchise.com. Like Dream Vacations on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DreamVacationsFranchise, follow on Twitter at @Dream_Franchise and watch its videos at http://www.youtube.com/DreamVacationsBusiness.

Begins May 29th, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. ET and ends September 4th, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Void where prohibited by law. Must be 18 or older at the start of the Contest, have a computer and internet connection, be a legal resident of the US or DC and a former member in good standing of one of the six branches of the U.S. military who is retired, off active duty and/or was honorably discharged prior to the start date of the Contest. If selected as winners, Contestants must commit to a 5-year Dream Vacations home-based franchise, which requires attendance at a New Franchisee Training Class and a starting investment capital (for more information, go to www.dreamvacationsfranchise.com or call 888-441-2542). Only one (1) submission per contestant. To enter, complete the online entry form on our website (www.operationvetrepreneur.com). If qualified and selected to move to the next round after a phone interview, Semi-Finalists must submit a video, Dream Vacations candidate profile, and a minimum 300 - 1,200-word business plan. Submissions must comply with the Submission Guidelines in the Official Rules. Only complete, valid submissions will be accepted. Sponsored by Dream Vacations, 1201 W. Cypress Creek Rd. Ste. 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. See [www.OperationVetrepreneur.com] for complete Rules and details.

