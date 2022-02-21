Military Wearable Medical Device Market Size Worth $46.7 Billion by 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global military wearable medical device market size is expected to reach USD 46.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2028. The growth of the market is attributed to the improvement in the overall performance of military soldiers with the help of innovative technology and the rising demand for lightweight military devices.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

By application, the heart monitor segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 as the system directly detects any uncertain change in the health of an individual, and the patient can be treated as early as possible.

North America led the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period owing to technological advancements and increasing R&D investment in military devices.

led the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period owing to technological advancements and increasing R&D investment in military devices. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the rising cardiovascular events in the region and rising healthcare spending.

is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the rising cardiovascular events in the region and rising healthcare spending. The industry is highly competitive with players who are developing advanced medical devices for the soldiers that can be used in war zones or in extreme environments.

Read 164-page market research report, "Military Wearable Medical Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Heart Monitor, Performance Monitor), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Military Wearable Medical Device Market Growth & Trends

The Covid-19 pandemic has transformed the market for military wearable medical devices because wearable technologies could monitor, detect, and prevent the spread of the virus. The Covid-19 virus has indirectly increased the demand for wearable medical devices. According to the WHO guidelines, viral infection mainly spreads through the eyes, nose, and mouth and it is difficult to identify the virus during the initial days of contract. Hence, with the innovative technology, the individual can regularly check and monitor their body temperature, oxygen level, heart rate, and body performance so that if they found any negative result, then they can immediately take precautions and treatment.

As soldiers have to train and work in a rough and harsh environment, the wearable device they are carrying must be lightweight and must provide full information of the soldier's health and performance. Many market players are developing and introducing such wearable devices, which can bear the toughest environment of the battlefield. With the help of the device, armed forces can track and monitor the sleep of every individual, circadian stability, and all physical activity so that they can make necessary changes for better results as per the data.

As per the soldier modernization program, the military has decided to opt for lightweight wearable devices as soldiers already have to carry heavy stuff with them and such devices can increase the speed of the movement. The devices should be easy to carry and made of the toughest material to adapt to the environment. These devices should result in the betterment of the overall performance of the individuals.

Military Wearable Medical Device Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global military wearable medical device market on the basis of application and region:

Military Wearable Medical Device Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Heart Monitor

Sick Alert



Heart Rate Variability

Performance Monitor

Sleep-wake Cycle Alert



Core Body Temperature Monitoring

Military Wearable Medical Device Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Egypt



Saudi Arabia



Israel

List of Key Players of Military Wearable Medical Device Market

Fitbit

Zephyr Technology Corporation

Camntech

Bittium

Polar Electro

Oura

Garmin

NeuroMetrix

GOQii

Apple Inc.

Samsung

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Wearable Artificial Kidney Market - The global wearable artificial kidney market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 96.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of patients suffering from renal failure and technical advantages of artificial organs are anticipated to boost market growth.

- The global wearable artificial kidney market size is anticipated to reach by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 96.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of patients suffering from renal failure and technical advantages of artificial organs are anticipated to boost market growth. Wearable Artificial Organs Market - The global wearable artificial organs market size is expected to reach USD 17.7 billion by the year 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 16.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing cases of transplant failure coupled with the increasing shortage of organ donors are creating massive growth opportunities for wearable artificial organs.

- The global wearable artificial organs market size is expected to reach by the year 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 16.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing cases of transplant failure coupled with the increasing shortage of organ donors are creating massive growth opportunities for wearable artificial organs. Exoskeleton Market - The global exoskeleton market size is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion in terms of revenue and 26,114 units in terms of volume by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.0% in terms of revenue and 11.0% in terms of volume from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Browse through Grand View Research's Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Researc

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.