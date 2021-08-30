Military Women's Memorial Partners with PenFed Credit Union for 9/11 Remembrance Relay

"We are honored to partner with the Military Women's Memorial to remember our nation's military women heroes who fought and sacrificed for our freedom," said James Schenck, president/CEO of PenFed Credit Union and CEO of PenFed Foundation. "They left behind families, loved ones, and most importantly, legacies of strength, bravery, and patriotism. We hope Americans from all over the country gain inspiration from these stories. And we ask all servicewomen, past and present, or their family members, to share their stories of service with the Military Women's Memorial through its interactive, online database. It's important that we always remember and continue to honor the brave women who served our great nation."

Led by PenFed Digital's Vice President and Chief Content Officer Andrea McCarren, an award-winning nationally recognized journalist, PenFed Digital will produce content along the relay route featuring military women heroes from all branches of service and highlight their stories of bravery, service and sacrifice. The digital content will be shared on the Military Women's Memorial and PenFed social media channels taking followers from around the world on a virtual journey of remembrance.

"The Military Women's Memorial is the nation's only major national memorial to tell the story of some 3 million women who have served this nation so proudly and well," said retired Army CW5 Phyllis Wilson, president of the Military Women's Memorial. "Following the 9/11 attacks, the Memorial was privileged to host a number of the memorial services for those souls who perished at the Pentagon on that fateful day – among them seven Servicewomen and two Women Veterans. And since, 177 Servicewomen have given their lives to preserve our freedoms. We are humbled to honor and remember them with this 9/11 Remembrance Relay and to share their stories of service and sacrifice with the American public. We encourage folks across the country and around the world to join us virtually in this tribute to these fallen patriots and heroes."

Those interested in supporting the 9/11 Remembrance Relay can visit https://womensmemorial.org/ to register for the virtual relay. The day can also be remembered by taking a walk around the neighborhood to remember 9/11 and the sacrifices made over the past two decades, or by simply pausing for a few minutes to reflect on the day.

Servicewomen past and present are encouraged to visit the Memorial's website to learn more about the Memorial, register their service or that of another Servicewoman, and to explore the exclusive member benefits. In addition to preserving history and inspiring future generations of girls, benefits of registration include an employment and career resource portal focused on women transitioning out of the military and women veterans seeking career advice, discounted tuition, and more.

Additional sponsorship support for the Remembrance Relay is generously provided by: Rocky Boots, Excelsior College, Women In Military Service For America Memorial Foundation Board of Directors, AdeNation, Team UNBROKEN, Patches for Porters, and Mission BBQ. Non-profit partners include wear blue: run to remember, Team RWB, USO, The Mission Continues, and Razia's Ray of Hope.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.4 million members worldwide with over $28 billion in assets as of July 31, 2021. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About Military Women's Memorial

The Military Women's Memorial is America's only major national memorial to document women's service to the nation, beginning with the American Revolution. Located at the ceremonial entrance to Arlington National Cemetery, the Memorial features a 33,000 sq. ft. education center, exhibit gallery chronicling women's service, a world-class collection of artifacts and memorabilia related to women's service, an interactive database of some 300,000 women's stories of service, and engaging programs and events for all generations. The Women In Military Service For America Memorial Foundation, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization, is responsible for operating and maintaining the Memorial. Donate to this Charity Navigator 4 Star Organization and join the National Registration Campaign to help share the stories of women veterans. Find out more about us at www.womensmemorial.org or by following us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

