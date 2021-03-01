Military Women's Memorial Partners with PenFed Credit Union to Preserve History of Military Women and Promote National Registration Campaign

The Register at the Military Women's Memorial is a one-of-a-kind interactive database that records and preserves the names, service information, photographs and memorable experiences of each registered servicewoman. Though more than 3 million women have served in the Armed Forces since the American Revolution, only about 300,000 have registered their service at the Memorial. The newly launched National Registration Campaign aims to drastically increase that number by building awareness of the Memorial and encouraging every servicewoman to take their rightful place in history.

"We are honored to partner with the Military Women's Memorial to tell the important stories of our nation's military women," said James Schenck, president/CEO of PenFed Credit Union and CEO of PenFed Foundation. "We hope Americans from all over the country gain inspiration from these stories and that all women veterans and current service members share their stories with the Military Women's Memorial through their database. It's important that we always remember the women who bravely served our great nation and continue to honor their sacrifice."

Led by Andrea McCarren, an award-winning nationally recognized journalist with decades of experience, PenFed Digital will be broadcasting a live simulcast from The Villages, Fla. March 1 at 12:30 p.m. featuring Schenck and Memorial President and retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phyllis Wilson. Joining Schenck and Wilson to share their trailblazing stories will be women veteran residents of The Villages, an area known for its high density of veterans. PenFed Digital will also share several video interviews and profiles of women service members from all branches throughout Women's History Month via The Military Women's Memorial and PenFed's social media channels.

"We are grateful for PenFed's help in sharing the mission of the Memorial's National Registration Campaign," said Wilson. "While the Memorial is home to service stories of roughly 300,000 women, this represents only ten percent of the women who have served to date. We look forward to celebrating Women's History Month with many new registrations that will ensure the stories of military women are forever captured in American history."

Women veterans are encouraged to visit the Memorial's brand new website, and updated Register database and to explore the exclusive member benefits. In addition to preserving history and inspiring future generations of girls, benefits of registration include an employment and career resource portal focused on women transitioning out of the military and women veterans seeking career advice, discounted tuition, and more.

