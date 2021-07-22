Military.Finance Donates $30,000 to the Taya and Chris Kyle Foundation

MANSFIELD, Texas, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Military.Finance has taken another step towards becoming the largest contributor to veteran charities with a $30,000 donation to the Taya and Chris Kyle Foundation. This is the second large donation in as little as 63 days since the company was started.

Taya Kyle Accepting the donation from Brad Dahl and Shawn Burst with Military.Finance

Accepting the donation is Taya Kyle. She is best known through her marriage to the late, great American Sniper, Chris Kyle, but she is also a New York Times best-selling author, with two books published. Taya founded the Taya and Chris Kyle Foundation as a way to continue a post-deployment legacy Chris began, aiming to enhance military service, veteran, and first responder marriages by providing a variety of experiences that helps them escape the everyday rigors that come with a life of service.

"Taya Kyle represents everything we stand for at Military.Finance," says Brad Dahl, creator of the Military.Finance token. "She's an American icon that continues to strengthen her and her husband's legacy through helping families of heroes that serve."

Taya Kyle has agreed to collaborate with Military.Finance because their mission aligns well with the foundation she set up in her husband's honor, to not only support veterans and first responders but to also focus on their families. Kyle is excited about the opportunity to work with this trending technology that could change how charities discover financial support to help their cause.

"We are going to be able to do a lot of good with the money Military.Finance donated," says Kyle. "They have got me really intrigued with what they are doing with their cryptocurrency."

This brings Military.Finance's total donations to $50,000 with the other $20K getting donated to Major Ed Pulido at the Heart of a Lion Foundation on June 2nd, just 21 days after the token was developed. "These guys are the real deal," stated Major Ed. "We have an opportunity to change a lot of lives."

Along with the financial donations, Military.Finance has also initiated several programs to encourage volunteer efforts, connect active-duty military with family, sponsor individual PTSD treatments, as well as grant wishes for terminally ill veterans.

