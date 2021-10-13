Military.Finance to Launch Collection of Historically Significant NFT's To Preserve Our Nation's History in The Blockchain

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Military.Finance supports Veterans benefit projects while making valuable contributions to historical national heritage and contemporary pop culture. To date, the community has donated $70,000 to veteran charities and injected over $15,000 directly to veterans and soldiers that were in need.

Military Finance (token symbol $MIL on Binance Smart Chain) art pieces are publicly verifiable digital assets minted on the Ethereum blockchain.

The Official NFT Presidential Series - Launching Halloween Night

The first fine art collection being minted is "The Presidents" series. The first of these commemorative limited edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be a fully original digitally painted and animated portrait of George Washington with contemporary and historical cues.

"We're excited about the Presidential Series because of who and what they represent," said Shawn Burst, one of the first admins in the community. "We've taken a lot of time and research, collaborating with very talented artists in order to create something authentic, thoughtful, unique, and inspiring."

The Presidential Series will release its first NFT at the end of October, honoring George Washington and his many achievements. The NFTs for this series will include additional unique materials including anything from premium content, to exclusive access to high-profile media personalities, to merchandise and swag commemorating the NFT.

Ownership and authenticity of Military Finance NFTs are publicly verifiable by anyone with an internet connection. Transfer of ownership by gift, donation, auction, or public and private sale is immediately accessible anywhere in the world, at any time by virtue of the Ethereum blockchain, a globally decentralized immutable ledger.

Military Finance raises funds to support its mission for supporting Veterans benefit projects from initial sales of these commemorative pieces, and from commissions on sales at the NFT exchange platform www.OpenSea.io. For more information, visit Military.Finance and follow the project on popular social media platforms with convenient hyperlinks at https://www.Military.Finance.

SOCIAL LINKS

Telegram: https://t.me/Mil_Finance_NFT

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Mil_Finance

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Military_Finance/new/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/military.finance/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/militaryfinancetoken

MEDIA CONTACT

Company: Military.Finance

Contact Name: Shawn Burst

Address: 2121 Eisenhower Ave Arlington, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.military.finance/

SOURCE Military.Finance