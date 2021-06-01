Milk Bar Debuts Ice Cream Pints In Grocery Stores, Available Nationwide

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milk Bar , the rule-breaking dessert company founded by award-winning chef Christina Tosi in New York City's East Village in 2008, announces the launch of a new line of ice cream pints available starting today at all Whole Foods locations nationwide.

Milk Bar's new ice cream pints available at Whole Foods

Milk Bar treats are available in bakery locations across the country, through their eCommerce site that ships care packages nationwide, and most recently in grocery stores . The brand entered grocery in April 2020, launching with soft-baked Cookies followed by Truffle Crumb Cakes which developed a quick cult following. Milk Bar has since expanded their grocery presence to thousands of retail locations nationwide, and now launch ice cream as their third grocery category offering.

The launch also marks the first time Milk Bar will offer ice cream outside of their bakeries, which have long been known for experimenting with with other frozen treats, from freshly spun, silky-smooth soft serve to milkshakes and more, including their iconic, familiar-yet-unexpected soft serve flavor Cereal Milk™.

Launching just in time for summer, Milk Bar's ice cream line will debut with 4 flavors: Birthday Cake, Cereal Milk™ , Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow and Milk Bar Pie. Tosi and her team took inspiration from the recipes of their signature heritage offerings and reimagined them into a new ice cream form. The results are bold, eye-catching pints that start with a rich base and are jam-packed with unexpected bursts of flavor and loaded with killer textures in ways only the beloved bakery could dream up, from dense ribbons of birthday frosting to salty sweet cornflake crunch that won't quit and everything in between.

"I have dreamed about bringing Milk Bar to the freezer section (the holy grail of the supermarket in my opinion) for nearly a decade. I knew coming in now, we'd need to do more than bend pieces of our finished treats into an ice cream pint. So we toiled and tinkered, taking our favorite flavor profiles and imagining them through ice cream bases, swirls, gobs, fudges, frostings, crumbs and crunches to create our proudest on-shelf creation yet," said Christina Tosi, Chef and Founder of Milk Bar. "Our ice creams are meant for the unapologetically indulgent moments and mean serious business, no two are alike. Whether we already have a place in your heart or you're looking for even more joy and spirit in your ice cream bowl, we got you!"

THE FLAVORS ($5.99/pint):

Birthday Cake: A love letter to Milk Bar's signature sprinkle flecked layer cake with unfrosted sides, this flavor brings the same delicious layering effect with birthday cake flavored ice cream, birthday crumbs and ribbons of birthday frosting. All the celebration, any day of the week.

Cereal Milk: The flavor that started it all. Cousins to the Milk Bar bakery-favorite soft serve offering, this pint combines a Cereal Milk ice cream base with salty-sweet cornflake crunch. Tastes just like the bottom of your cereal bowl.

Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow: An ode to the bestselling cookie that combines an irresistible combination of cornflake crunch, chocolate chunks and gooey marshmallow swirls throughout a cookie dough ice cream.

Milk Bar Pie: Deep vanilla ice cream swirled with a gooey butter filling and toasted oat crumble reimagines Milk Bar's signature pie in ice cream form.

Following the launch at Whole Foods, the pints will be available at additional retailers as well as on milkbarstore.com later this summer.

For more information on Milk Bar's grocery store products and availability, visit milkbarstore.com/grocery. Follow along on social media @milkbarstore. Additional images are available HERE (credit: Milk Bar).

