Milk Bar Empowers Americans To Do Their 2020 Birthday Over With National Birthday Do-Over Month

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milk Bar , the rule-breaking dessert company founded by award-winning chef Christina Tosi, announces the creation of a new national holiday, National Birthday Do-Over Month, taking place this July.

Inspired to create a feel-good movement after countless Americans sent birthday care packages of Milk Bar treats to loved ones during lockdown, Milk Bar's National Birthday Do-Over Month is meant to give anyone, anywhere in the country an opportunity to take an extra moment to celebrate themselves and do their 2020 birthday over.

"None of us were able to celebrate our 2020 birthday as we may have originally planned -- but seeing the magic you all made at home with a video chat or a killer cake brought us at MIlk Bar a whole lot of spirit." said Christina Tosi, Chef and Founder of Milk Bar. "National Birthday Do-Over Month is our love letter to you. It doesn't matter how many "Happy Birthday's" you sung from afar, or when your own big day is -- our mission this July is to give you as many excuses as possible to spark joy, create cause for celebration, and Do-Over what didn't go according to plan last year."

With the help of their friends the American Express® Gold Card (the ultimate card for food lovers) and Party City , Milk Bar packed Do Over Month with events, specials, and other surprises.

THE PROGRAMMING

From delivering birthday surprises in the mail to pop-ups across the country, below are some of the ways you can celebrate National Birthday Do-Over Month:

AT YOUR DOORSTEP:

Do-Over Birthday surprises delivered every day in July:

Starting this past Spring, Milk Bar asked their community to tell them about someone special in their life that truly deserves a birthday do-over. Now, they're surprising these incredible people all month long with surprise parties in a box delivered every day in July in partnership with the American Express ® Gold Card and Party City. Milk Bar will continue surprising people throughout the summer. To nominate someone, follow this link .

All month long, customers will have the opportunity to donate to The Birthday Party Project , Milk Bar's charitable partner that throws birthday parties for kids experiencing homelessness across the country, while at checkout.

ONLINE:

Virtual fundraiser for The Birthday Party Project with musical artist Jvke and TikTok:

Milk Bar enlisted viral recording artist JVKE to re-do the Happy Birthday Song on TikTok, which will also serve as a virtual fundraiser for The Birthday Party Project.

IRL:

The Birthday Do-Over Tour:

Milk Bar is teaming up with the American Express ® Gold Card to help you do your 2020 birthday over in person, by popping up in some of their favorite cities for two-day events, where they'll throw an epic outdoor birthday party complete with special surprises and experiences, in addition to selling signature treats and exclusive merchandise.

Available now, American Express ® Gold Card Members receive 48 hours early access to pop-up reservations on Resy, before reservations open to the general public on July 8 at 10AM EST *.

Chicago (7/24-7/25, 12pm-7pm ) - BOOK HERE

Parson's Chicken and Fish - 2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

San Francisco (7/31-8/1, 12pm-7pm ) - BOOK HERE

Gott's Roadside - One Ferry Building #6, San Francisco, CA 94111

Seattle - August pop-up info coming soon!

AT THE BAKERIES:

$1 Soft Serve at all Milk Bar locations on July 6th , a treat from your friends at Amex Gold*

All day on July 6th , treat yourself to Milk Bar's signature Cereal Milk ™ Soft Serve with B'day Crumb to celebrate the start of Do-Over Month

New menu item: Milk Bar Ice Cream Sammie

Celebrate yourself with Milk Bar's newest treat, made from their new Birthday Cake Ice Cream Pints sandwiched between two snack-sized soft-baked Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow cookies.

The Belated Birthday Pint

Milk Bar partnered with Postmates to offer an exclusive, delivery-only Belated Birthday Pint that layers Cereal Milk ™ Soft Serve, Fudge sauce, B'day cake pieces, B'day Crumb and sprinkles into one delicious birthday do-over dessert, available on Postmates all month long***

PLUS more surprises!

For more information on National Birthday Do-Over Month festivities, visit milkbarstore.com/birthday . Follow along on social media @milkbarstore. Images are available HERE (credit: Milk Bar unless otherwise indicated).

* Excludes Las Vegas, Toronto, Nordstrom and Gurney's locations. Available in-store only.

** All reservations must be made through Resy.

*** Excludes Las Vegas, Toronto, Nordstrom and Gurney's locations. Available on Postmates only.

