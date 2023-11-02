MILK BAR X GOT MILK? PARTNER TO LAUNCH LIMITED EDITION HOLIDAY MILK COLLECTION

News provided by

MilkPEP

02 Nov, 2023, 10:54 ET

A Festive Collection of Signature Milk Flavors Available In-Store and Online For the Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, the award-winning bakery, Milk Bar, and iconic got milk? are teaming up to release a limited edition, signature Holiday Milk Collection. An homage to Milk Bar's beloved Cereal Milk, the Holiday Milk Collection is a capsule collection of entirely new, limited-time flavors - Apple Cider Donut Milk, Pumpkin Cinnamon Milk, and Sugar Cookie Milk - all specifically crafted using real dairy milk.

Milk Bar x got milk? launch limited edition Holiday Milk Collection
Milk Bar x got milk? launch limited edition Holiday Milk Collection
Milk Bar x got milk? launch limited edition Holiday Milk Collection
Milk Bar x got milk? launch limited edition Holiday Milk Collection
Milk Bar x got milk? launch limited edition Holiday Milk Collection
Milk Bar x got milk? launch limited edition Holiday Milk Collection
Milk Bar x got milk? launch limited edition Holiday Milk Collection
Milk Bar x got milk? launch limited edition Holiday Milk Collection
Milk Bar x got milk? launch limited edition Holiday Milk Collection Milk Bar x got milk? launch limited edition Holiday Milk Collection Milk Bar x got milk? launch limited edition Holiday Milk Collection Milk Bar x got milk? launch limited edition Holiday Milk Collection

Designed by Christina Tosi's talented team, the Holiday Milk Collection is a best hits compilation of the flavors of the season, enhanced by the uniquely creamy richness of dairy. For those in New York and Los Angeles, the Holiday Milk Collection will be available in the flagship locations, while those who are home for the holidays can also take part in the magic of this milky goodness by ordering the Holiday Milk Collection DIY gift set online at MilkBarStore.com. Available for nationwide shipping, the Holiday Milk Collection gift set includes all the materials needed to create the trio of festive milk flavors from the cozy comfort of home, along with 6 classic Milk Bar cookies designed to pair perfectly with each signature milk.

"We are so excited to be working with the OG got milk?! When we opened the doors to our bakery 15 years ago, one of the biggest sellers was our pints of flavored milk and folks have been begging us to bring them back ever since!" says Milk Bar Founder Christina Tosi, "We are thrilled to introduce our Holiday Milk Collection - and give fans the opportunity to re-create these unique flavors at home this holiday season!"

Whether you are looking for a DIY activity to enjoy with friends and family this holiday season or a unique gifting item for the foodie in your life, the MIlk Bar x got milk? Holiday Milk Collection is the perfect holiday pick.

"We are huge fans of Milk Bar Cereal Milk and excited to be partnering with Milk Bar and Christina Tosi's team to explore new flavors inspired by the holidays - all of which are enhanced by real milk," adds MilkPEP CEO Yin Woon Rani.

Starting  November 2, 2023, the Holiday Milk Collection will be available in both the NYC and LA Milk Bar flagship locations and the Holiday Milk Collection kit will be available on www.MilkBarStore.com for $49 USD.

'Tis the season to be dairy!

About Milk Bar
Milk Bar is a sweet shop that's been turning familiar treats upside down since 2008. Founded by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi, Milk Bar first opened its doors in NYC's East Village, and has developed a loyal fanbase in the fifteen years since. Named one of the most innovative companies in the world by Fast Company in 2022, Milk Bar is currently available across 12 bakery locations in NYC, LA, Washington DC, Las Vegas and Seattle, ships treats nationwide through an eCommerce care package platform, and most recently launched a line of grocery products, available nationwide in major retailers such as Whole Foods and Costco. Milk Bar is also available on demand in various cities across the country in partnership with delivery providers such as Doordash. For more information, visit milkbarstore.com.

About got milk? / MilkPEP
This partnership is created by MilkPEP. The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation's milk companies, and dedicated to educating consumers and increasing consumption of fluid milk. The  got milk? campaign is dedicated to creating unique and innovative ways to highlight the goodness of dairy milk and dairy milk's inherent nutritional benefits. When it comes to culture, gotmilk? is synonymous. What once began with the legen-dairy milk mustache has transformed into an iconic tagline. Today, got milk? represents a new era and a new generation. From fashion, food and entertainment, got milk? is about generating cultural conversation that drives reconsideration for good old fashioned dairy milk.

SOURCE MilkPEP

Also from this source

MILK OFFERS FREE ACCESS TO THE RED LINE TO ENCOURAGE SUPPORT OF RUNNERS ON MARATHON SUNDAY

MILK OFFERS FREE ACCESS TO THE RED LINE TO ENCOURAGE SUPPORT OF RUNNERS ON MARATHON SUNDAY

On Sunday, October 8, Milk (yes, real dairy milk) is offering free rides on the CTA Red Line so all of Chicago (and those visiting!) can cheer on...
MILK CREATES ZANY ZIPLINES IN RESPONSE TO GAMING COMMUNITY REQUEST

MILK CREATES ZANY ZIPLINES IN RESPONSE TO GAMING COMMUNITY REQUEST

Milk (yes, real dairy milk), is excited to debut Zany Ziplines — a game concept the Fortnite community highly requested. The game offers three first...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.