Milk Hosting EVERY WOMAN'S MARATHON - The Only U.S. Marathon Designed for Women, by Women

Most women runners feel endurance races cater to men, and nearly 90% want a more inclusive race experience that celebrates all athletic abilities, ages, and body types1. As a solution to this gap in marathon racing, Milk designed the Every Woman's Marathon to be inclusive, beginner-friendly, and attuned to the unique needs of women at every stage of their marathon journey.

Every Woman's Marathon is not just about crossing the finish line; it's about celebrating female strength and empowering every woman's journey through the transformative power of community. Understanding that every woman has their own reason for running, Milk tapped acclaimed poet Amanda Gorman to create an inspirational mantra designed as a call to action for all women to join the movement. Narrated and penned by Gorman, the mantra highlights women of all sizes, backgrounds, races, and abilities, and why they run.

To help conceptualize Every Woman's Marathon, Milk enlisted an advisory board comprised of five accomplished female runners, first female marathon finisher Kathrine Switzer, para-triathlon champion Danielle McLaughlin, Olympic Medalist Deena Kastor, trailblazer Alison Mariella Désir and Two-time Olympian and 2018 Boston Marathon Champion Des Linden, who collaborated to create an inclusive experience for women from registration to the finish line. Transcending the traditional race format, this marathon promises participants a comprehensive wellness weekend in the picturesque city of Savannah . The two-day event will include enriching activities such as cooking and yoga classes, live performances, and insightful panels. With thoughtful programming that prioritizes women and families, the event will also feature designated areas for nursing, pumping, play zones, and more, ensuring a welcoming and inclusive experience for all participants.

Beyond providing specialized training advice and nutrition plans tailored for women, backed by the expertise of the advisory board, Milk is further demonstrating its commitment to social impact by donating up to $1 million to charity organizations in support of women and girls across the US. Milk is proud to announce a donation of $100,000 to each of the five Every Woman's Marathon charity partners, 261 Fearless , Black Girls RUN! , Girls on the Run , Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia , and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®. Milk is also helping runners amplify the impact by matching Every Woman's Marathon registration costs in donations to the charity partners, up to $100,000 each.

"Milk has a centuries-old legacy of fueling performance and aiding recovery and can help runners go the distance with its unique nutritional package," says MilkPEP CEO Yin Woon Rani. "We proudly recognize and champion the unique needs of women, and this marathon, crafted for and by women, will redefine the traditional marathon experience. Together, let's make Every Woman's Marathon not just a race but a celebration of women's empowerment, resilience, and the unstoppable spirit of every woman."

"Words and representation have the power to inspire change and unite," says poet Amanda Gorman. "I am proud to partner with Milk on this mantra that speaks to the strength and resilience of women, and I encourage all women to take on this 26.2-mile challenge together."

In addition to providing women with support, inspiration, and community, Milk also provides the essential nutrition runners seek. Milk's unique nutrient package offers high-quality protein, hydration, and electrolytes, providing critical nutrition for runners' fuel and recovery.

Starting January 23, 2024, women of all backgrounds and abilities can sign up for Every Woman's Marathon to join the most inspiring female tribute of the year at EveryWomansMarathon.com . Signing up costs $65, with current Team Milk members enjoying an even further reduced price. Learn more at EveryWomansMarathon.com or @EveryWomansMarathon across social media.

About the Milk Processor Education Program

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation's milk companies and is dedicated to educating consumers and increasing the consumption of fluid milk. For more information, visit MilkPEP.org.

1Interviews of 1205 runners (880 female, 325 male) in September 2023 on behalf of MilkPEP.

SOURCE MilkPEP

