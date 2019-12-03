Milk Life And Prairie Farms Support U.S. Olympian As She Gives Back To Her Local Community

Trusted by moms, kids and athletes, milk contains a package of nutrients that's hard to find in any other single food or beverage. It's simple, wholesome, affordable, and naturally nutrient-rich. Yet, not all have access to it. Milk is the most requested and least donated item to food banks. On average, food banks are only able to provide the equivalent of one gallon of milk per person per year.

Nine out of 10 U.S. Olympians grew up drinking milk*. With its 9 essential nutrients, including 8 grams of natural protein in every 8-ounce glass, milk has been a staple for most U.S. Olympians, as they strive for greatness in athletic performance. Milk is a proud sponsor of Team USA – fueling and supporting athletes' pursuit of excellence at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"My Team USA journey started right here in Lexington. Fueling with milk helped me train at the highest level," said Kiefer. "It feels so appropriate and fitting to give back to the community that supported me and cheered me on throughout my career, by donating milk to those who need it most as I embark on another Olympic journey."

The Dairy Alliance is partnering with Team Milk athlete and Kentucky native, Lee Kiefer, to help reinforce how a lifetime of hard work – and milk – builds champions. Lee represented the United State as part of the USA Fencing Olympic team in 2012 and 2016 and is currently working toward the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. She was the first U.S. women's foil fencer to earn a #1 world ranking, second U.S. women's foil fencer ever to win a medal at the Senior World Championships (2011), first athlete to win eight consecutive individual titles at the Pan American Championships and second U.S. women's foil fencer ever to win a Grand Prix title (2016). Kiefer fenced all four years she attended Notre Dame University, where she was a five time NCAA champion, and is currently a second year medical student at the University of Kentucky. She currently lives in Lexington with her husband, Gerek, who is also a Team USA fencer.

"Families visiting pantries often ask if there is milk available that day, and with this donation from Lee, MilkPEP and Prairie Farms we can say yes," said Michael J. Halligan, CEO, God's Pantry Food Bank. "We are grateful for this contribution that will help nourish 100 families this week with nutrient packed milk."

"Prairie Farms is honored to support Lee Kiefer in providing nutrient-rich milk to those who need it most across Lexington," said Joe Prewitt with Prairie Farms. "Whether fueling an Olympian or a family gathered around the dinner table, milk provides high-quality protein and other essential nutrients that everyone needs to perform their best."

About The Dairy Alliance

On behalf of dairy farm families, The Dairy Alliance, a non-profit, works with schools, health professionals, retailers, dairy processors and the public to promote dairy foods. For more information, visit thedairyalliance.com.

About Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc.

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives in the Midwest, with over 800 farm families, 6000 employees, 44 manufacturing plants, over 100 distribution facilities and annual sales of over $3 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry and is known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, food service outlets and warehouse distribution centers. Prairie Farms charitable giving program, Our Caps, Your Cause, supports a variety of non-profit organizations.

About the Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP)

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation's milk companies, who are committed to increasing fluid milk consumption. From America's farm families to milk companies, the full dairy community helps educate consumers about the powerful nutritional benefits of milk – with 9 essential nutrients, including high-quality protein, in each 8-ounce glass.

About the United States Olympic Committee (USOC)

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the United States Olympic Committee serves as both the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States. As such, the USOC is responsible for the training, entering and funding of U.S. teams for the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games, while serving as a steward of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements throughout the country. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.

About God's Pantry Food Bank

The mission of God's Pantry Food Bank is to reduce hunger in Kentucky through community cooperation making the best possible use of all available resources. Partnering through more than 400 food pantry and meal programs the Food Bank serves 50 counties of Central and Eastern Kentucky distributing $100 worth of food for every $10 donated. Last year, God's Pantry Food Bank and its partner agencies distributed more than 39.7 million pounds of groceries to more than 190,000 individuals, including 13.8 million pounds of fresh produce. For more information visit us at www.godspantryfoodbank.org.

KRC Research conducted an online survey among retired, current, and hopeful U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes on behalf of MilkPEP via the U.S. Olympic Committee between February 23 and March 7, 2016. The U.S. Olympic Committee and its National Governing Bodies distributed e-mail invitations with a link to the survey to its retired, current, and hopeful athletes inviting them to participate. In total, 1,113 completed the ten-minute survey (675 Olympians, 93 Paralympians, and 345 hopefuls in training).



*9 out of 10 finding based on 675 responses received from survey invitations sent to U.S. Olympians.

