Milk Makeup Drives Triple-Digit Annual Growth Online with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Brands today are dependent on creating seamless and personalized shopping experiences across every channel to succeed. According to recent Salesforce Research, "State of the Connected Customer," 80 percent of customers say that the experience a company provides is as important as its products or services. In order to scale its direct-to-consumer business, Milk Makeup chose Commerce Cloud to improve efficiency of scheduling content and promotions by its ecommerce team, rather than through development resources.

In February of 2016, Milk Makeup turned to Commerce Cloud to transform the way it engages with its customers online. Now, Milk Makeup offers its customers a beautiful shopping experience that includes innovative features such as personalized content, shoppable video content and makeup tutorials that are embedded into product detail pages. The ecommerce site is managed by a small team of business users—with no in-house developers—and was launched in just six months. Since deploying Commerce Cloud, Milk Makeup has seen triple-digit annual growth online.

For a brand like Milk Makeup, which sees 60 percent of web traffic coming from mobile, this intersection of content and commerce is crucial. Commerce Cloud enables Milk Makeup to deliver shoppable videos, product imagery and personalized promotional offers optimized for mobile.

"Switching to Commerce Cloud was a strategic business move and one that continues to give back to our customers and their overall shopping experience," said Morgan Fleming, Ecommerce Director at Milk Makeup. "Our site is now fully equipped with rich content and provides customers the seamless access they need to purchase the clean, cool beauty products they deserve."

"It's clear from the moment that you land on the Milk Makeup site—they are redefining the traditional shopping experience with their use of content and commerce," said Gordon Evans, VP of Commerce and Community Clouds at Salesforce. "There is no concept of either content or catalog—it's tightly woven together into one unified design."

About Milk Makeup

WHO WE ARE

At Milk Makeup, we believe you should have good ingredients + epic payoff, because compromise is cool, but not in your beauty routine. Our super-nourishing formulas provide you with everything from a dreamy complexion to versatile finishes. Love a glow? Our highlighter is made with literal meteorites. We care about what we put in our formulas just as much as what we leave out—we're cruelty-free, paraben-free, and 100% vegan. It's clean, cool beauty.

Born in Milk Studios, a photo studio in NY and LA, we infuse the creativity we see behind-the-scenes into the spirit of our brand. Our community is our inspiration, and we celebrate beauty for everyone. Because beauty means inclusivity, our range goes from fresh-face street vibes to full-face studio looks. We see personal style and experimentation as the ultimate forms of self-expression. It's not just about how you create your look; it's what you do in it that matters.

THE BRAND:

Milk Makeup was founded by Milk cofounder Mazdack Rassi, product developer and COO Dianna Ruth, seasoned Milk Girl and creative director Georgie Greville, and beauty + fashion editor and E! News correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi. All aspects of the line are developed in-house at Milk Studios, our downtown NYC home.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: http://www.salesforce.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/milk-makeup-drives-triple-digit-annual-growth-online-with-salesforce-commerce-cloud-300664609.html

SOURCE Salesforce

Related Links

http://www.salesforce.com

