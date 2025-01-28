Milk Makeup to Launch at Ulta Beauty This Spring

The New York City based award-winning clean color cosmetics brand will expand to select Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and online, marking a significant milestone since its debut in 2016

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milk Makeup, the trailblazing clean beauty brand celebrated for its iconic, high-performance formulas, inclusive ethos and part of the Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) platform, is thrilled to announce an expansion into the nation's largest beauty retailer, Ulta Beauty. Beginning this spring, Milk Makeup's cult-favorite products, including the 13x award-winning Hydro Grip Primer and internet-breaking Cooling Water Jelly Tints will be available in 600+ Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and on Ulta.com.

The Ulta Beauty partnership comes at an exciting time for Milk Makeup. The next-gen brand is now a top 20 EMV makeup brand globally, with EMV growing by more than 75% last year. In 2024 Milk Makeup was recognized in WWD Beauty Inc.'s Most Powerful Beauty Brands as part of The New Guard, and its Cooling Water Jelly Tints won Beauty Inc.'s Makeup Product of the Year. Expanding into Ulta Beauty will connect Milk Makeup with millions of members of the retailer's engaged community.

"We're very proud to join the Ulta Beauty family and to be part of their Conscious Beauty initiative through our commitment to creating innovative, culturally relevant, high-performance and clean products," says Tim Coolican, CEO of Milk Makeup. "Ulta Beauty shares our core values of inclusivity, community and creative self-expression. This is the beginning of a beautiful long-term partnership."

As the beauty community increasingly prioritizes brands that align with their values, Milk Makeup's partnership with Ulta Beauty arrives at the perfect time. The full assortment of Milk Makeup products, which includes 150+ products ranging from $20-$52, will come to life in Ulta Beauty stores and Ulta.com, through an eye-catching display that spotlights the brand's unique brand expression and signature, Live Your Look ethos, blockbuster innovations, inclusive shade range and easy to apply multi-benefit products.

"We are thrilled to welcome Milk Makeup to the Ulta Beauty family and expand their reach even further by bringing their transformative, bold and expressive assortment to even more beauty enthusiasts across the U.S.," said Maria Salcedo, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "Milk Makeup has been a trailblazer in the category, from incorporating efficacious ingredients, celebrating self-expression and embracing the creativity, innovation, and fun of beauty discovery through viral products and tried-and-true favorites, and we are excited to partner in this next chapter to help grow the Milk family and our community even further. We look forward to welcoming new and existing guests to discover the brand's award-winning, easy to use products in select stores and Ulta.com this spring, with new and exclusive launches to come."

Milk Makeup will be available to shop in over 600 Ulta Beauty stores this spring and on Ulta.com.

ABOUT MILK MAKEUP

Born out of Milk Studios, a creative hub in downtown New York City, community and self-expression is at the heart of everything we do.

At Milk Makeup, creativity is the driver of innovation. We constantly challenge ourselves to raise the bar to create products you never knew you needed. Clean, vegan, cruelty-free, everything is made with the highest standards and designed to work as hard as you do.

Our mission is to unlock your creativity—no matter who you are, what you do, or where you live. We believe beauty isn't about how you wear your makeup, it's what you do in it and how you Live Your Look that matters.

About Waldencast plc

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast's ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast's vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand's distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Medical and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com/.

