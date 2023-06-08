Milk Partners, strategic partnership with SK Planet's blockchain platform, 'UPTN'

  • Co-development of "The Web 3.0 ecosystem and blockchain business"
  • MiL.k and SK Planet are decided to co-develop SK Planet's blockchain platform, UPTN, and Web 3.0 ecosystem
  • The parent company of Milk Partners, 'Keyinside' participated as co-developer of the 'UPTN' platform.
  • Co-marketing activities will be promoted for the point exchange service between MiL.k and OK Cashback points, and the activation of OK Cashback's NFT membership.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9th, Milk Partners Co., Ltd. (CEO, Jungmin Cho), which operates the blockchain-based point integration platform 'MiL.k,' announced that it has made strategic partnership with SK Planet (CEO, Hansang Lee) for all direct cooperation in the web 3.0 ecosystem and blockchain.

Thanks to this partnership, the relationship between the companies is now firmly founded on trust. The parent company of milk Partners, 'Keyinside,' has participated in the full project development process, including business consultation and technological development, as a co-developer of the blockchain platform 'UPTN' from SK Planets. The SK Planet's own platform, UPTN, is built on the global mainnet, the Avalanche subnet, which debuted its first project as the membership NFT for OK Cashback, and it recently released its own Wallet.

The two companies held a partnership ceremony at SK Planet's office building in Pan-gyo and pledged to cooperate for the development of the Web 3.0 and blockchain business using their respective, unique infrastructure and technology.

Firstly, both companies will collaborate for co-marketing activities to revitalize the OK Cashback's NFT project "Road to Rich," which was recently introduced by SK Planet. The Road to Rich event will be available on the MiL.k app within this month.

By the end of this year, it also aims to complete the linkage between MiL.k and OK Cashback for providing point exchange services to the users of both companies.

Milk Partners CEO Jungmin Cho stated, "I have high expectations for the synergy that the two companies will create in the future as we participate as major partners in blockchain projects promoted by large companies," adding, "We will work together to provide more beneficial and advantageous services to customers.

Head of SK Planet's CX business division, Gyosu Kim said, "We will create synergy with Milk Partners through business cooperation in the web3 sector, starting with the recently launched OK Cashback NFT membership." "SK Planet will create the UPTN ecosystem providing various services, including shopping, membership, and ticket to continuously provide a wide range of service experience to users."

