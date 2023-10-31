Milk Protein Concentrates Market size to grow by USD 1.02 billion between 2023 to 2028- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

31 Oct, 2023, 14:30 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milk Protein Concentrates Market size is expected to increase by USD 1.02 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. The growing infant formula market is notably driving the milk protein concentrates market. However, factors such as growing preference for plant-based protein products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Dairy products, Nutritional products, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Milk Protein Concentrates Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Milk Protein Concentrates Market 2024-2028

Milk Protein Concentrates Market 2024 – 2028: Key Segment Analysis

The dairy products segment is expected to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period. Milk protein concentrates find application in various dairy products, including cheese items, cultured dairy products, dairy-based beverages, and ice creams. Typically, lower milk protein concentrations are employed as ingredients in cheese production, while higher concentrations are utilized in the manufacturing of beverages. These concentrates serve as ingredients in products that depend on non-fat dry milk or skim milk powder but necessitate higher protein content. Additionally, traditional usage involves casein and caseinate in such products.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View PDF Sample Report

Milk Protein Concentrates Market 2024 – 2028: Geographical Market Analysis 

Technavio projects that North America will make a significant 33% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. In 2023, the United States emerged as the largest market for milk protein concentrates in North America. The increase in health consciousness among consumers and the growing participation in fitness activities have resulted in the increased demand for sports and nutrition supplements. This, in turn, directly impacts the demand for milk protein concentrate products in the region.

Milk Protein Concentrates Market 2024 – 2028: Company Insights 
The milk protein concentrates market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

  • AMCO Proteins
  • Bega Cheese Ltd.
  • Dairy Farmers of America Inc.
  • Darigold Inc.
  • Erie Foods International Inc.
  • Farbest Brands
  • FIT
  • Glanbia plc
  • Grassland Dairy Products Inc.
  • Groupe Lactalis
  • Idaho Milk Products Inc.
  • Kerry Group Plc
  • Milk Specialties Global
  • Nestle SA
  • Nutrinnovate Australia
  • Royal FrieslandCampina NV
  • Saputo Inc.
  • Savencia SA
  • Schreiber Foods Inc.
  • VRS Foods Ltd.

View PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

Soft Drink Concentrates Market: The Soft Drink Concentrates Market size is projected to increase by USD 12.26 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% between 2022 and 2027.

Dairy Ingredients Market: The Dairy Ingredients Market size is projected to increase by USD 29.36 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2027.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Product
  7. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Workspace Delivery Network Market size to grow by USD 33.42 billion from 2023 to 2028, Growth driven by Increasing demand for cloud-based solutions - Technavio

Workspace Delivery Network Market size to grow by USD 33.42 billion from 2023 to 2028, Growth driven by Increasing demand for cloud-based solutions - Technavio

The "workspace delivery network market by deployment (on-premises and cloud), type (SD-wan and traditional wan), and geography (North America,...
Personal care contract manufacturing market to grow by USD 8.1 billion between 2022 and 2027 | Growth driven by increasing awareness among consumers about personal hygiene - Technavio

Personal care contract manufacturing market to grow by USD 8.1 billion between 2022 and 2027 | Growth driven by increasing awareness among consumers about personal hygiene - Technavio

The global personal care contract manufacturing market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.1 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.