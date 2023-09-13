Milk Stork Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2023 Best Parenting Awards Winner

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milk Stork today announced that the Pump & Ship was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Parenting Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/parentingawards2023.

Milk Stork's original, refrigerated breast milk shipping solution makes it easy for pumping parents to overnight their breast milk home. The Pump & Ship keeps 34 oz. of breast milk refrigerated for a minimum of 72 hours.

Kate Torgersen, founder and CEO, Milk Stork said: "We hear every day from our parents about how grateful they are to have access to Milk Stork to feed their babies, and we are honored to also be recognized by such a prestigious organization. We are excited to continue serving pumping parents and unveiling new solutions that will make their lives easier."

Milk Stork has a wide variety of additional offerings, including the:

Pump & Tote Bring your refrigerated breast milk as a carry-on solution that makes it easy for pumping parents to travel with breast milk. The Pump & Tote holds 34 oz. of breast milk and keeps it refrigerated for up to 60 hours.

Stash Surrogacy Bundle The Stash Surrogacy Bundle is a frozen breast milk shipping solution that enables families to receive recurring batches of frozen breast milk from their gestational surrogate.

Cool Commuter Pumping parents can now pump and refrigerate expressed breast milk anywhere, any time. Thanks to its powerful insulation and included ice packs, the Cool Commuter is a reusable breast milk cooler that brings body temperature breast milk down to CDC-approved refrigerated temperatures for safe breast milk storage, and keeps it cold for up to 15 hours!

EcoStash Mover The EcoStash cooler is Milk Stork's most sustainable, highest capacity, and longest-lasting frozen breast milk shipping solution. Not only does it pack up to 240 oz. of frozen breast milk and keep it frozen for a minimum of 96 hours, it's also reusable!

And more

The company also recently announced its Referral Program designed to enable more positive breastfeeding outcomes. Now, midwives, doulas, lactation consultants, and other experts can earn a commission when they share the convenience and reliability of Milk Stork with pumping parents.

For more information on Milk Stork, please visit www.milkstork.com .

About Milk Stork:

Milk Stork was launched in August 2015 as the first-ever breast milk shipping company for moms who needed a simple solution for getting their breast milk to their babies back home. Working mom made, and made for working moms, Milk Stork supports more than 850 employers that provide its service to their employees as a benefit, including Twilio, Salesforce, SAP, Pinterest, and Bausch Health. The company has shipped over 7,500,000 ounces of breast milk and served 112 countries. In February 2019, Milk Stork was awarded Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Award in the Travel category for its unparalleled commitment to supporting working, traveling moms. In 2021, Milk Stork supported athletes, trainers, and support staff traveling to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics who were unable to bring their breastfeeding babies due to COVID restrictions. For more information on Milk Stork, visit www.milkstork.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

