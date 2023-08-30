Milk Stork Unveils Referral Program to Enable More Positive Breastfeeding Outcomes

Midwives, Doulas, Lactation Consultants, and Other Experts Are Eligible; Share the Reliability and Convenience of Milk Stork with Pumping Parents and Earn a Commission

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned worldwide as a saving grace for pumping people looking to ship breast milk back to baby, Milk Stork today announced the launch of its brand new Referral Program aimed at midwives, doulas, lactation consultants and other industry insiders. Simply share Milk Stork's amazing solutions for breastfeeding and pumping moms with clients and earn a commission when they place their first order.

How It Works:

Apply for the program

Apply for the program. Birth workers and lactation consultants are all encouraged to apply. Our team will review your application and send you an email notification if you're approved. Share your unique referral link

Tell your clients about Milk Stork and be sure to include your referral link. Start earning!

Receive $10 for every referred client who places their first Milk Stork order using your referral link within 60 days.

Kate Torgersen, founder and CEO, Milk Stork said: "We have so much respect for the people working hard to support new moms on their birthing and breastfeeding journeys. Our goal has always been to support new moms and pumping parents during whatever life events they are tackling (travel, return to work, a big move, etc.). We see the support that birthing and lactation experts provide to new parents, and we want to be sure that we're compensating them when they make such personal referrals to our services."

Milk Stork has a wide variety of offerings that clients can take advantage of, including the:

Pump & Ship

Milk Stork's pioneering, refrigerated breast milk shipping solution that makes it easy for pumping parents to overnight their breast milk home. The Pump & Ship keeps 34 oz. of breast milk refrigerated for a minimum of 72 hours.

Pump & Tote

Bring your refrigerated breast milk as a carry-on solution that makes it easy for pumping parents to travel with breast milk. The Pump & Tote holds 34 oz. of breast milk and keeps it refrigerated for up to 60 hours.

Stash Surrogacy Bundle

The Stash Surrogacy Bundle is a frozen breast milk shipping solution that enables families to receive recurring batches of frozen breast milk from their gestational surrogate.

Cool Commuter

Pumping parents can now pump and refrigerate expressed breast milk anywhere, any time. Thanks to its powerful insulation and included ice packs, the Cool Commuter is a reusable breast milk cooler that brings body temperature breast milk down to CDC-approved refrigerated temperatures for safe breast milk storage, and keeps it cold for up to 15 hours!

EcoStash Mover

The EcoStash cooler is Milk Stork's most sustainable, highest capacity, and longest-lasting frozen breast milk shipping solution. Not only does it pack up to 240 oz. of frozen breast milk and keep it frozen for 120 hours, it's also reusable!

And more

For more information on Milk Stork, to learn more about our employee benefits, or to sign up for the Referral Program, please visit https://www.milkstork.com/birth-worker-referral-program .

About Milk Stork:

Milk Stork was launched in August 2015 as the first-ever breast milk shipping company for moms who needed a simple solution for getting their breast milk to their babies back home. Working mom made, and made for working moms, Milk Stork supports more than 850 employers that provide its service to their employees as a benefit, including Twilio, Salesforce, SAP, Pinterest, and Bausch Health. The company has shipped over 7,500,000 ounces of breast milk and served 112 countries. In February 2019, Milk Stork was awarded Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies Award in the Travel category for its unparalleled commitment to supporting working, traveling moms. In 2021, Milk Stork supported athletes, trainers, and support staff traveling to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics who were unable to bring their breastfeeding babies due to COVID restrictions. For more information on Milk Stork, visit www.milkstork.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Samantha Breen

Godfrey Social PR (for Milk Stork)

[email protected]

949.290.2834

SOURCE Milk Stork