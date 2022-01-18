Milk Thistle Supplements Market to Garner US$ 204 Mn by 2032: Exclusive Fact.MR Study

Fact.MR's latest report on the milk thistle supplements market offers 10-year forecast through 2022 & beyond. The report explicates on vital dynamics, such as drivers, restraints and emerging opportunities shaping the market dynamics. To present the information in a more vivid manner, the report has been segmented in terms of form, sales channel and region.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report, the milk thistle supplements market is expected to reach US$ 103.14 million by 2022. By the conclusion of the assessment period 2022-2032, the global industry is anticipated to be worth US$ 204 Mn.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, rising demand for immunity booster herbs and supplements boosted the market for milk thistle. The global market for capsule supplements is expected to rise in the future due to the rising popularity of diabetic treatments. As a result, the milk thistle supplements market is expected to grow at a 7.06% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Several new businesses are projected to enter the market for milk thistle supplements as people's taste for botanical goods grows. Milk thistle extracts have become one of the most popular options for meeting the market's increasing desire for natural and effective skincare products. Consumer desire for anti-aging and anti-inflammatory benefits has pushed milk thistle to the top of the market.

In the United States, milk thistle supplements are one of the most popular herbal products. Milk thistle sales climbed by 14% in 2000, to US$ 8.9 million. In the United States, milk thistle is available as a dietary supplement.

Want A Detailed Understanding of Market Functioning? Request for a Sample Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=662

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention USA reports that 52 million Americans (40% of adults) use complementary and alternative medicines. According to a Harvard Opinion Research Program poll, the majority of Americans take dietary supplements to enhance their immune systems on a daily basis.

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2020 US$ 103.15 Mn Projected Market Forecast Value by 2031 US$ 204 Mn Global Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 7.06% Market Share of the U.S. 26%

According to the World Health Organization, approximately two-third of the population in developing nations uses herbal medicine for some part of health care. All indigenous medical systems, as well as Ayurvedic, homoeopathic, naturopathic, traditional oriental, Chinese, and traditional Native American Indian systems, use herbs.

Milk thistle is in high demand due to the increased popularity of ayurveda facilities and traditional practices. The continued rise in ayurvedic tea use in these areas has boosted demand for milk thistle extracts on the market.

"In the future, demand for milk thistle is anticipated to grow further as consumers are increasingly concerned about the prospect of aging and the chronic issues that may arise," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Milk thistle supplement powder and granules are expected to grow at a 6% CAGR.

Online sales of milk thistle supplements via corporate websites are expected to grow rapidly.

The United States is expected to be a highly opportunistic market, accounting for 26% of global milk thistle supplement revenue

is expected to be a highly opportunistic market, accounting for 26% of global milk thistle supplement revenue India is expected to be the dominant market for milk thistle supplements, accounting for 1/3 of global sales.

is expected to be the dominant market for milk thistle supplements, accounting for 1/3 of global sales. U.K likely to hold a market share of 28% during the forecast period, 2022-2032.

The global market for milk thistle supplements is expected to rise nearly twofold until 2032.

Growth Drivers:

Rising demand for anti-aging effects and anti-inflammatory properties to propel the milk thistle supplements market.

Increasing use of herbal supplements to drive the milk thistle supplements market growth.

Use of milk thistle to treat liver diseases like chronic hepatitis and liver cirrhosis caused by alcoholism, autoimmune disease or viruses is expected to drive the market.

Key Restraints:

There can be adverse effects if proper dose, particular preparations or additional herbal ingredients are not checked.

To gain in-depth insights on Milk Thistle Supplements Market, request methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=662

Competitive Landscape

Strategic relationships with consumers can help manufacturers increase sales and market share. End-users will be able to benefit from natural products as a result of the introduction of new products and technology. The corporation can boost its production capacity by entering a strategic partnership.

Nature's Bounty®, a leading vitamin and nutritional supplement company, announced the debut of a new, creative range of jelly bean vitamins in November 2021 to assist people achieve their wellness demands. This fun and practical jelly bean style makes it easy for both adults and children to get their daily dosage of wellbeing, and it's available at major retailers across the country, including Walmart, Kroger, and CVS.

Some of the prominent players operating in the milk thistle supplements market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Doctor's Best

Nature's Bounty Co.

Divine Bounty

Jarrow Formulas Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Now Foods

Integra Nutrition Inc.

Swanson Health Products

Blackmores Ltd.

21st Century Healthcare Inc.

Halal-Pharma International Ltd.

Nature's Best

Nested Naturals Inc.

Indena SPA

Amway

More Valuable Insights on Milk Thistle Supplements Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the milk thistle supplements market, presenting forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032). The study divulges compelling insights on the global milk thistle supplements market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Form :

Softgel Milk Thistle Supplements



Milk Thistle Supplements Capsules



Liquid Milk Thistle Supplements



Milk Thistle Supplements Tablets



Milk Thistle Supplement Powder & Granules

By Sales Channel :

Milk Thistle Supplements Sales via Drug Stores



Milk Thistle Supplements Sales via Health & Beauty Stores



Milk Thistle Supplements Sales via Modern Trade Channel



Milk Thistle Supplements Sales via Direct Selling



Milk Thistle Supplements Sales via Third Party Online Channels



Milk Thistle Supplements Sales via Company Online Channels

Key Questions Covered in Milk Thistle Supplements Market Report

The report offers insight into the milk thistle supplements market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for milk thistle supplements market between 2022 and 2032.

Milk thistle supplements market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Milk thistle supplements market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverage Domain –

Medicinal Herbs Market Forecast - The demand for herbal goods is expected to increase in 2020 as a result of COVID-19. The medicinal herb market growth is expected to spur with high-profit margins for the players, thus making the market more lucrative.

Peru Balsam Extract Market Scope - Peru balsam extract is widely used in the pharmaceutical, medicinal and food & beverage industries as a key ingredient. Consumers' increased preference for products made with natural components has created numerous opportunities for the Peru balsam extract market.

Arnica Montana Market Analysis - Over the projected period, key driving factors such as the rapidly developing homoeopathic sector and its high demand for preparing homoeopathic medicines would aid in the growth of the global arnica montana market.

Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract Market Insights - Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract has the ability to repair a variety of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, which is why it is so popular in the pharmaceutical sector. Due to its antioxidant properties, polygonum cuspidatum extract market demand to rise in cosmetics industry.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trust us in critical decision making.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Fact.MR