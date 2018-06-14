Milken Institute examines growth in Hollywood employment and threats to California economy

Despite robust employment, the new report, A Hollywood Update, reveals signs of concern.

California's share of overall U.S. film production has dropped by a third, declining from nearly 40 percent in 2007 to just over 26 percent in 2017. Georgia has moved aggressively to attract production. Its share has soared from 2 percent of overall U.S. film production to more than 15 percent in 2017.

"California has seen a consistent rise in local employment in the filmed entertainment sector, even though the state's incentives are not as aggressive as rivals like Canada, New York, or Georgia," write report co-authors Kevin Klowden and Jessica Jackson of the Milken Institute Center for Regional Economics. "That being said, there are … several key challenges that should be addressed in any extension or revision of the filmed production credit."

In the report, they offer specific recommendations:

Increase the level of the current incentive —ideally matching or exceeding New York's $420 million per year.

per year. Devote a significant portion of the new money to larger budget movies

Adjust the amount of spend a movie production needs to have in California to qualify, particularly for movies with budgets over $100 million .

to qualify, particularly for movies with budgets over . Develop a structure for gradually reducing the amount of credit available to ongoing television productions to ensure funds are available for new television productions.

Develop a strategy for boosting women and minority employment that factors in a strategy for women and minority participation as part of the bid process.

A Hollywood Update: Changes and Transformations in Hollywood Since the Passage of the 2014 California Filmed Production Incentive is available online at www.milkeninstitute.org

