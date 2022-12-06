Milking Automation Market by Offering, Farm Size, Species and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Milking Automation Market by Offering (Milk Meters, Pulsators, Milk Point Controllers, Milk Clusters, Smart Cameras, Software, Services), Farm Size (Small, Medium, Large), Species (Dairy Cattle, Goat, Sheep), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global milking automation market size is estimated to be USD 1.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

An increasing number of medium-sized farms is likely to provide significant opportunities for milking automation solution providers.

Medium size farms have an average herd size of between 100 and 500 cows and prefer milking systems capable of milking up to 500 cows at a time. Medium farms are common in North America, Eastern European countries, and China. Farm owners of dairy farms with a herd size between 100 and 500 extensively use automated milking solutions as these machines facilitate the milking of multiple cows at a single time, thereby improving the milk yield.

Medium-sized dairy farms on average provide a better return on investment in the deployment of milking automation equipment compared with small dairy farms, which have less than 100 animals per farm. As the consolidation of farms is more prevalent across the world, in the coming years, the number of medium-sized farms is expected to significantly increase in the coming years. This will, in turn, provide tremendous opportunities for milking automation solution providers in the next five to ten years.

North America accounted second largest market share for milking automation in 2021.

In 2021, North America accounted for 26% of the milking automation market. The US, Canada, and Mexico have been studied for the milking automation market in North America. Currently, several farms in the US, Canada, and Mexico have milking automation systems installed in them to improve milk yield.

Advancements in dairy farming technologies and the subsequent increase in the adoption of advanced solutions for dairy farming, the drop in the prices of milking equipment, and the use of online portals for increasing awareness about farming and food quality are a few of the major factors contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, increasing labor costs in North America and the constantly growing herd size in farms are other major factors driving the market growth in North America. North America accounts for a major share of the milking automation market. Favorable regulations related to dairy farming have made it easy for new players to enter the market.

These countries have formulated several policies to enhance the establishment of milking automation. The US is leading the milking automation market in North America. BouMatic (US) and Allflex Livestock Intelligence (US) are a few of the prominent market players in North America.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Milking Automation Market

4.2 Milking Automation Market, by Offering

4.3 Milking Automation Market, by Farm Size

4.4 Milking Automation Market, by Species

4.5 Milking Automation Market, by Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of Automated Milking Equipment Owing to Increasing Average Herd Size

5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on Mechanization of Dairy Farms Owing to High Labor Cost and Scarcity of Dairy Farm Workers

5.2.1.3 Supporting Government Policies and Incentive Programs Promoting Dairy Farm Mechanization

5.2.1.4 Surging Demand for Quality Dairy Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Milking Automation Solutions

5.2.2.2 Availability of Plant-Based Alternative Products for Dairy Milk

5.2.2.3 Presence of Many Small-Scale Dairy Farms in Developing Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Gradual Transition of Small- and Medium-Scale Dairy Farms from Manual Milking to Mechanized Milking Solutions

5.2.3.2 Encountering Global Warming and Environmental Issues with Automation

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skills and Limited Understanding of Technology Among Farmers in Developing Regions

5.2.4.2 Risks Associated with Automated Milking Systems

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Milking Automation Market Ecosystem

5.5 Milking Automation Addressable Market

5.6 Milking Machine Penetration Rate Analysis (Global and Regional), 2021

6 Milking Automation Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Milk Meters

6.2.1.1 Milk Meters Deliver Accurate Data Related to Milk Yield for Improving Farm Profitability

6.2.2 Milking Clusters

6.2.2.1 Growing Integration of Milking Machines to Reduce Labor Costs and Increase Milk Yields

6.2.3 Milk Point Controllers

6.2.3.1 Increasing Trend of Close Monitoring Milking Operations and Milking Equipment

6.2.4 Pulsators

6.2.4.1 Pulsation Systems Make Milking Process Smoother

6.2.5 Smart Feeding Robots

6.2.5.1 Tmr/Pmr-Based Feeding is More Efficient Than Traditional Feeding

6.2.6 Smart Camera-Based Facial Recognition Systems

6.2.6.1 Rising Adoption of Biometric Cameras for Herd Health Management

6.2.7 Others

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Cloud-Based

6.3.1.1 Offers Benefits Such as Optimized Performance and Ease of Access

6.3.2 Pc-Based

6.3.2.1 Facilitates Reuse of Servers and Storage Hardware

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Maintenance and Support

6.4.1.1 These Services Involve Troubleshooting Problems Related to Hardware and Software

6.4.2 Data Management and Analytics

6.4.2.1 These Services Help Market Players and Farmers to Create New, Innovative Data-Driven Products

7 Milking Automation Market, by Farm Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Small

7.2.1 Small Dairy Farms Require Minimal Automation Equipment

7.3 Medium

7.3.1 Number of Medium-Sized Farms to Significantly Increase in Coming Decade

7.4 Large

7.4.1 Large Farms Offer High Return on Investment and Reduced Labor Costs

8 Milking Automation Market, by Species

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dairy Cattle

8.2.1 High Milk Yield and Efficiency Compared with Other Milking Animals

8.3 Goat

8.3.1 Improved Milk Yield Through Breeding

8.4 Sheep

8.4.1 Sheep are Preferred Milking Animal in Colder Regions

9 Geographic Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Revenue Analysis

10.5 Competitive Benchmarking, 2021

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Company Footprint

10.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends

10.7.1 Product Launches and Developments

10.7.2 Deals

10.7.3 Others

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Delaval

11.1.2 Afimilk Ltd.

11.1.3 Allflex Livestock Intelligence (Subsidiary of Msd Animal Health)

11.1.4 Nedap N.V.

11.1.5 Gea Group

11.1.6 Boumatic

11.1.7 Waikato Milking Systems

11.1.8 Dairymaster

11.1.9 Beco Dairy Automation Inc.

11.2 Milking Measurement Products and Their Measuring Parameters

12 Appendix

