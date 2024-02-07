Milking Robot Market size is set to grow by USD 615.93 million from 2022-2027, Afimilk Ltd., Allflex Group, AMS Galaxy USA, AS SA Christensen and Co., BouMatic, Dairymaster, Fabdec Ltd., Fullwood Ltd., GEA Group AG, Hokofarm Group to be some key players - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global milking robot market size is estimated to grow by USD 615.93 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period. Afimilk Ltd., Allflex Group, AMS Galaxy USA, AS SA Christensen & Co., BouMatic, Dairymaster, Fabdec Ltd., Fullwood Ltd., GEA Group AG, Hokofarm Group, Lely International NV, Livestock Improvement Corp. Ltd., Milkplan SA, Milkwell Milking Systems, Read Industrial Ltd., System Happel GmbH, Tetra Laval S.A., and Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP are some major players. Technavio has segmented the market based on Product (Standalone units, Multiple store units, and Rotary units), Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The global milking robot market is primarily driven by the adoption of advanced technologies to address skill shortages in the dairy industry. Robotic milking systems offer increased productivity, with studies showing a 5%-10% boost compared to traditional methods. These systems, such as multiple stalls and rotary units, efficiently handle multiple animals while requiring less labor, reducing costs and maximizing profits for dairy farms amidst rising labor expenses and growing milk demand.

Europe is anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth of the milking robot market, accounting for 33% of growth by 2023. Countries like Denmark, the Netherlands, and the UK are major revenue contributors, driven by robust adoption of robotic technology and government support. During the forecast period, Switzerland, Germany, and France are expected to drive demand, with Germany leading in milk and milk product production, particularly in marshy and upland regions where dairy farms are adopting milking robots for enhanced production efficiency.

Innovation in milking machine technology continues to drive market expansion

The milking robot industry is witnessing significant growth driven by advancements in robotic milking and dairy automation technologies. Automated milking systems, precision dairy farming, and cow health monitoring are key components of robotic dairy farming, contributing to increased efficiency and productivity in the dairy industry. Innovation in milking machine technology continues to drive market expansion, with a focus on robotic milking solutions.

