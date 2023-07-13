Milking Robots Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report 2023-2032 Featuring Key Players - Fullwood Packo, Cowchips, Stellapps Technologies, Pearson, Hokofarm, and Paul Mueller

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Milking Robots Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By System Type, By Offering, By Herd Size, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global milking robots market size is expected to reach USD 7.474 billion by 2032



Consistent operational workflow and continuous growth in the adoption of milking robots across various farmers around the world to minimize their labor and operating costs, coupled with its ability to make ensure that the cow is completely relaxed and comfortable from the visual detections of the arm movement, are key factors expected to fuel the market growth.

Moreover, the significant rise in herd sizes and introduction to several innovative and advanced automation technologies that effectively manage various dairy functions while maintaining product quality and quantity are likely to create huge growth opportunities and fuel the demand over the coming years.



For instance, in December 2022, Interplus introduced AMS RLC-01 Air & MS TLC 1 Air Liners, mainly designed to optimize & improve the performance of the milking robots. The products are available in triangular and round shapes and can be vented & to suit all types of teats. It reduces the slippage because of the enhanced liner design and minimizes respray and cross-contamination.



There has been a significant rise in the demand for milking robots in recent years, as customers are increasingly demanding higher levels of milk quality and quantity and growing concerns regarding the health of the herd and the well-being of farmers' working circumstances.

As these robots come with a framework of simplified technology that effectively encompasses total operations along with the highly growing focus on manufacturers on the upgradation of their robots to enhance overall efficiency, they are likely to impact the global market positively.



Milking Robots Market Report Highlights

Multi-stall segment accounted for largest market share in 2022, which is mainly driven by continuous rise in the preferences for multi-stall systems among small and medium dairy farmers

Hardware segment held the largest market share in 2022, on account of various technological advancements and demand for dairy products around the world

Between 100 and 1000 segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR over the anticipated period, which is highly attributed to increased demand for milk and milk commodities

Europe region dominated the market in 2022, owing to widespread presence of large milk product manufacturers and surging investment in the R&D activities in countries like France and Germany

Global Milking Robots Market Insights

Drivers and Opportunities

Increased awareness regarding the nutritional properties

Rise in the demand for dairy products in the food industry

Restraints and Challenges

High initial investment

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Milking Robots Market Herd Size Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

GEA Group

S.A. Christensen & Co.

Fullwood Packo

Afimilk Ltd.

Hokofarm Group B.V.

DIARYMASTER

DeLaval Inc.

Bella AG LLC

Interplus S.P.A.

Lely Holdings

Cowchips LLC

Boumatic LLC

Read Industrial Ltd.

System Happel GmbH

Stellapps Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Pearson International LLC

Paul Mueller Company.

Scope of the Report

Milking Robots, System Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Single-Stall Unit

Multi-Stall Unit

Automated Milking Rotary

Milking Robots, Offering Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Hardware

Software

Services

Milking Robots, Herd Size Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Below 100

Between 100 and 1000

Above 1000

Milking Robots, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

