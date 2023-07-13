Milking Robots Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report 2023-2032 Featuring Key Players - Fullwood Packo, Cowchips, Stellapps Technologies, Pearson, Hokofarm, and Paul Mueller

13 Jul, 2023, 05:45 ET
The global milking robots market size is expected to reach USD 7.474 billion by 2032
Consistent operational workflow and continuous growth in the adoption of milking robots across various farmers around the world to minimize their labor and operating costs, coupled with its ability to make ensure that the cow is completely relaxed and comfortable from the visual detections of the arm movement, are key factors expected to fuel the market growth.
Moreover, the significant rise in herd sizes and introduction to several innovative and advanced automation technologies that effectively manage various dairy functions while maintaining product quality and quantity are likely to create huge growth opportunities and fuel the demand over the coming years.
For instance, in December 2022, Interplus introduced AMS RLC-01 Air & MS TLC 1 Air Liners, mainly designed to optimize & improve the performance of the milking robots. The products are available in triangular and round shapes and can be vented & to suit all types of teats. It reduces the slippage because of the enhanced liner design and minimizes respray and cross-contamination.
There has been a significant rise in the demand for milking robots in recent years, as customers are increasingly demanding higher levels of milk quality and quantity and growing concerns regarding the health of the herd and the well-being of farmers' working circumstances.
As these robots come with a framework of simplified technology that effectively encompasses total operations along with the highly growing focus on manufacturers on the upgradation of their robots to enhance overall efficiency, they are likely to impact the global market positively.
Milking Robots Market Report Highlights
- Multi-stall segment accounted for largest market share in 2022, which is mainly driven by continuous rise in the preferences for multi-stall systems among small and medium dairy farmers
- Hardware segment held the largest market share in 2022, on account of various technological advancements and demand for dairy products around the world
- Between 100 and 1000 segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR over the anticipated period, which is highly attributed to increased demand for milk and milk commodities
- Europe region dominated the market in 2022, owing to widespread presence of large milk product manufacturers and surging investment in the R&D activities in countries like France and Germany
- The global key market players include Fullwood Packo, Cowchips LLC, Stellapps Technologies, Pearson International, Hokofarm Group, and Paul Mueller Company
Global Milking Robots Market Insights
Drivers and Opportunities
- Increased awareness regarding the nutritional properties
- Rise in the demand for dairy products in the food industry
Restraints and Challenges
- High initial investment
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
PESTEL Analysis
Milking Robots Market Herd Size Trends
Value Chain Analysis
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Company Profiles
- GEA Group
- S.A. Christensen & Co.
- Fullwood Packo
- Afimilk Ltd.
- Hokofarm Group B.V.
- DIARYMASTER
- DeLaval Inc.
- Bella AG LLC
- Interplus S.P.A.
- Lely Holdings
- Cowchips LLC
- Boumatic LLC
- Read Industrial Ltd.
- System Happel GmbH
- Stellapps Technologies Pvt Ltd.
- Pearson International LLC
- Paul Mueller Company.
Scope of the Report
Milking Robots, System Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
- Single-Stall Unit
- Multi-Stall Unit
- Automated Milking Rotary
Milking Robots, Offering Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Milking Robots, Herd Size Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
- Below 100
- Between 100 and 1000
- Above 1000
Milking Robots, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
