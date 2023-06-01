MilkingCloud (AgriTech Lab) and 20/15 Visioneers Announce North American Strategic Go-to-Market Partnership

MilkingCloud Advanced IOT and AI Herd Monitoring and Management

Elimination or Drastic Reduction of Mastitis

Animal Safety

LONDON and HEREFORD, Pa., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 20/15 Visioneers, a leading advanced science and technology management consulting and marketing services company, and MilkingCloud, a leader in herd monitoring, mastitis, birth, and heat monitoring and detection technologies for the dairy and beef industries, have announced their partnership and Go-to-Market strategy and execution for North America.

MilkingCloud brings peace of mind to farmers who are multi-tasking and yet can keep an eye on all aspects of their herd, whether that is safety, quality, health, schedules, or cost.

MilkingCloud is not only a record-keeping software for its users; it is a platform that can bring together all pieces of information (ration, mastitis, estrus, etc.) related to their farms and also enable users to establish their ecosystem with their physical IoT devices and see the data of their farm all over the world.

"Mastitis costs U.S. Farmers 2 billion dollars annually in waste and medical costs. We can help Farmers get ahead of mastitis infections and monitor and track all the important aspects of dairy farming. Once we start collecting all this data, we can start to prevent situations that cost farmers and animals anguish." Fatih Gulec, Ph.D., CEO, MilkingCloud.

"20/15 Visioneers is an in silico-first leader in Life Sciences and Agriculture technologies consulting and has discovered the efficiency and cost savings that MilkingCloud products and Data Science can bring to farmers. This innovative technology and approach can help farmers stay organized, identify costly problems, prevent unnecessary losses, and improve quality of life for animals and humans." John F. Conway, Chief Visioneer Officer, 20/15 Visioneers.

About Milking Cloud (AgriTech Lab)

Our mission is to provide cutting-edge M2M herd management solutions for farmers. As MilkingCloud, we provide intelligent, easy-to-use, and up-to-date solutions that help farmers increase productivity and improve the sustainability of their businesses.

We know our growing responsibilities to our customers as more and more people rely upon MilkingCloud herd management solutions. We aim to produce ever-growing herd management technologies to serve the best value for our customers. In this sense, we are here, with our after-sales service, to fully understand the needs and expectations of our customers and deliver solutions most effectively. See www.milkingcloud.com for more information.

About 20/15 Visioneers

20/15 Visioneers is a science and technology management consulting and marketing services think tank. We are "Visioneering" next-generation science and technology methods and approaches. Our client base includes but is not limited to early to late research and development, clinical, healthcare, agriscience, and materials organizations. See www.20visioneers15.com for more information.

SOURCE 20/15 Visioneers