Milkinside Rocks the Red Dot Awards, Soars to New Heights in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milkinside, the renowned California design agency known for groundbreaking designs at the forefront of pioneering digital experiences, won two Red Dot Awards again in 2022, including special recognition for Brands and Communication Design for their work with European aircraft giant, Airbus.

Milkinside's award-winning Tripset application for Airbus

Milkinside has become a perennial winner of Red Dot Awards for both app and product design work. This year, the team has expanded on the success of their partnership with Airbus. "Tripset is an effort by Airbus to support their member airlines with tools to revitalize the travel industry in the age of COVID," explained Milkinside Managing Partner, Kevin Davis. "Users are different - the whole economy is - than they were before the pandemic. Design must adapt."

"This was a truly epic year in growth and partnership for Milkinside," offers Design Director Gleb Kuznetsov. "I am so excited for the whole world to see all we have created this year with our new airline and automotive partners, and to keep innovating in the coming year."

The Red Dot is established internationally as one of the most sought-after quality marks for outstanding design with annual competitions for Product Design, Brands and Communication, and Design Concept. Red Dot Award submissions are evaluated by a jury of independent designers, design professors and journalists.

Milkinside is delighted to join Airbus, airlines, industry partners, and regulatory agencies in their bold mission to restore the public's faith in air travel and ensure safety as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, we are paving the way for a new era of air travel, one that is reliable and trustworthy.

