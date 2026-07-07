milk_shake® Redefines Bond Repair with the Launch of everlasting bonds

For years, bond repair has focused on what is broken. The conversation has centered on damage, technology, and reconstruction. While repair remains essential, milk_shake® believes healthy hair is about more than fixing what's damaged, it's about restoring the softness, shine, confidence, and connection that make people feel good about their hair in the first place.

Built on the philosophy that repair is where it starts and care is what makes it everlasting, everlasting bonds combines scientifically demonstrated bond repair technology with the nourishing, sensorial experience that has become synonymous with the milk_shake® brand.

Powered by NutriBond Complex®, a patent-pending technology featuring amino acids, hydrolyzed rice proteins, hyaluronic acid, and glycosaminoglycans, and enriched with nourishing milk proteins, the collection helps repair and strengthen damaged hair while restoring softness, shine, and touchability.

"What I love most about the everlasting bonds line is that it doesn't stop working when my client leaves the salon. The technology is accumulative, meaning clients can continue strengthening and rebuilding their hair at home every time they shampoo. As a stylist, that's huge," says milk_shake® artist Wendy Walker.

In clinical and instrumental testing, the everlasting bonds protocol demonstrated powerful repair results:

72.9% of bonds were rebuilt after one application of the salon service and 93.5% after five applications of the at home service.

*Based on instrumental testing. Individual results may vary.

Meet the Collection:

everlasting bonds pre-shampoo *Salon Exclusive* ($75.00 / 13.5 fl.oz.): Prepares damaged hair for repair while helping strengthen weakened fibers.

($75.00 / 13.5 fl.oz.): Prepares damaged hair for repair while helping strengthen weakened fibers. everlasting bonds shampoo ($34.00 / 10.1 fl.oz): Gently cleanses while helping rebuild damaged bonds and support healthier-looking hair.

($34.00 / 10.1 fl.oz): Gently cleanses while helping rebuild damaged bonds and support healthier-looking hair. everlasting bonds conditioner ($38.00 / 8.4 fl.oz.): Detangles, softens, and helps improve manageability without weighing hair down.

($38.00 / 8.4 fl.oz.): Detangles, softens, and helps improve manageability without weighing hair down. everlasting bonds mask ($42.00 / 4.05 fl.oz): An intensive treatment that deeply nourishes and helps repair damaged hair.

($42.00 / 4.05 fl.oz): An intensive treatment that deeply nourishes and helps repair damaged hair. everlasting bonds leave-in treatment ($38 / 3.38 fl.oz.): A lightweight leave-in formula that helps protect, smooth, and strengthen hair throughout the day with heat protection up to 230°C/446°F.

The milk_shake® everlasting bonds collection will be available beginning July 1, 2026 at us.milkshakehair.com, Amazon, and professional salons nationwide.

ABOUT milk_shake®

Created in Italy more than 25 years ago, milk_shake® is a complete range of professional haircare and color products designed to transform the look and feel of every hair type. Combining professional performance, nourishing ingredients, and sensorial experiences, milk_shake® creates healthy, beautiful hair through formulas that leave hair softer, shinier, and full of life. Inspired by the belief that when hair looks good, you feel good, milk_shake® continues to bring joy, confidence, and professional results to salons and consumers worldwide.

Media Contact:

Beach House PR

[email protected]

SOURCE milk_shake®