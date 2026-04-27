Mill and Compass Group North America Form First-of-its-Kind Strategic Partnership to Eliminate Food Waste

The foodservice leader will deploy Mill Commercial — Mill's AI-enabled food recycling system — across the country

SAN BRUNO, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Industries Inc. ("Mill"), the waste prevention technology company, announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with Compass Group, the leading global foodservice and facilities management company, to accelerate the deployment of Mill Commercial in the dining facilities of corporate campuses, hospitals, universities, stadiums, and other locations operated by Compass Group beginning in 2027.

Mill Commercial (concept imagery shown) prevents food waste by bringing together advanced food recycling technology and AI-enabled waste characterization.

Compass Group is Mill's first channel partner, unlocking significant scale and impact across the foodservice industry. Compass Group made an ambitious commitment to cut food waste by 50% by 2030, and deploying Mill Commercial in its kitchens will help make progress towards that goal while transforming how commercial kitchens operate.

"Compass Group serves millions of meals every day across North America. What's exciting about this strategic partnership is bringing AI-enabled infrastructure directly into Compass kitchens, giving teams visibility into what's being wasted, why it's happening, and how to take immediate action," said Harry Tannenbaum, President & Co-Founder of Mill. "Mill and Compass Group share a belief that with the right tools and insights, we can make significant progress toward eliminating food waste for good. I'm proud to be on this journey together."

Mill Commercial processes food scraps on-site, using heating, drying, and grinding technology to reduce overall volume by 80%. The output is a dry, shelf-stable material that resembles coffee grounds, smells like spices, retains the food's full nutritional value, and can be used as animal feed, compost feedstock, or soil amendment — keeping food waste as a valuable resource rather than sending it to landfill.

Every Mill Commercial device will be equipped with AI-enabled waste characterization technology that identifies what is being discarded, in what quantities, and when. The insights give operators real-time visibility into food waste streams, enabling smarter procurement decisions, streamlined operations, and measurable reductions in food costs.

"As the largest foodservice provider, we have a responsibility to lead with intention." said Chris Ivens-Brown, Chief Culinary Officer of Compass Group North America. "This partnership harnesses the power of culinary expertise and technology to reduce waste in real time and move us forward on the path to a more closed-loop food system."

Food is the single most common material in landfills, representing more than $400 billion in wasted value every year. This partnership introduces a new standard for how commercial kitchens across the US will operate, where food waste is tracked and managed, and prevented rather than an inevitable byproduct. Together Compass Group and Mill are creating a better, more efficient, and more circular food system.

About Mill Industries Inc. ("Mill")

Mill is a technology company combining hardware and AI to reduce waste and recover value from everyday materials, starting with food. Today, the company's intelligent food recycling system transforms food scraps into nutrient-rich outputs to keep food out of landfills and put it to good use. Founded in 2020 by Nest alumni Matt Rogers and Harry Tannenbaum, Mill reimagines waste as a resource through intuitive technology, measurable insights, and beautiful design. Mill is a trademark of Mill Industries Inc.

SOURCE Mill Industries Inc.