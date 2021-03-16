Mill City completes two additional insurance settlement fundings

MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. ("Mill City") (OTCQB: MCVT) announced today its participation in a purchase of two settled insurance claims. Mill City's portion of participation was approximately $1.3M.

Mill City Chief Executive Officer Douglas M. Polinsky said, "The new year has continued to bring new funding opportunities within the scope of our core funding programs. Again, we are able to provide a valuable service in allowing people due money on adjudicated settlements to wait no longer than necessary for their money."

"Additionally, the returns we can realize for our shareholders is significantly above risk-adjusted returns."

Mill City's forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor'' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation continued demand for short-term specialty non-bank loans, increased levels of competition, new products or offerings introduced by competitors, changes in the general economy, changes in interest rates or the market for loans, and other risks.

About Mill City Ventures III, Ltd.

Founded in 2007, Mill City Ventures III, Ltd., is a specialty finance company providing short-term non-bank lending. Additional information can be found at www.sec.gov.

