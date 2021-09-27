Mill City Ventures expects record year for revenues, profits

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCQB: MCVT) today announced that its Board of Directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on or about October 29, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 15.

Chief Executive Officer Douglas M. Polinsky stated, "Our lending business has continued to grow providing for a record setting-year with respect to both revenues and profits. Because of this performance we are thrilled to reward our patient stockholders with a cash dividend to help provide a return on investment for our record year. We continue to search out additional ways to bring value to our investors."

We continue to work with NASDAQ regarding our application for up listing.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor'' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation continued demand for short-term specialty non-bank loans, increased levels of competition, new products or offerings introduced by competitors, changes in the market rates of loans, and other risks.

About Mill City Ventures III, Ltd.

Founded in 2007, Mill City Ventures III, Ltd., is a specialty finance company providing short-term non-bank lending. Additional information can be found at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Mill City Ventures III, Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.millcityventures3.com

