Mill Creek Announces Expansion Into Nashville Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily investor and operator specializing in premier apartment and mixed-use communities across the U.S., today announced its expansion into the Nashville market.

Mill Creek's regional office in Music City will mark the company's 15th in the U.S. Luca Barber will serve as the vice president of development for Nashville and head up the regional office.

"Nashville is a vibrant market that is well positioned for accelerated growth in the near future due to its strong economy, aggressive expansion plans and popularity," said Chad DuBeau, senior managing director of development in Atlanta and Nashville for Mill Creek Residential. "We believe Luca is a great fit to lead our new Nashville office and our expansion into the market."

Barber has experience in the Nashville market, having served as the vice president of development and acquisitions in Nashville for Lincoln Property Company prior to joining Mill Creek. Since 2010, Barber has participated in more than $3.5 billion of commercial real estate transactions and has a background in mixed-use development, acquisitions and multifamily investment sales. Barber will be responsible for overseeing the development process of the entire Nashville pipeline, including sourcing, entitlements and design of new multifamily development opportunities in the region.

"Mill Creek has always been on the cutting edge of development, and I'm excited to join an industry leader with such a robust track record," said Barber, who holds a Masters of Business Administration from North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School. "Over the last few years, I've watched Nashville become one of the most popular destinations in the country, as people have recognized the incredible living experience and employment base it has to offer. I look forward to working with Mill Creek to cultivate its niche in this great city."

Barber's experience also includes positions with MetLife Real Estate Investors in Atlanta, Jones Lang LaSalle in Washington, D.C. and Roseland Property Company in the New York Tri-State Area prior to operating in the Nashville market with Lincoln Property Company.

Mill Creek has been active in the southeast, particularly in the nearby Atlanta market with nine communities either in development, under construction or completed. The company has concentrated on mixed-use concepts for low-rise, midrise and high-rise developments and expects to maintain that focus in the Nashville market.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The

company proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through

its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 15 offices across the United States. Mill Creek

is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2019, the company's portfolio comprises of 74 communities representing over 19,700 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

