Mill Creek Announces Expansion into the Arizona Market

PHOENIX, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced its expansion into the Arizona market.

Mill Creek's regional office in Phoenix marks the company's entry into the Arizona market. Tyler Wilson will serve as the managing director overseeing development efforts for this new market and will lead the regional office.

"The Arizona market has become increasingly popular among relocating renters, and strong, high-quality job growth in Phoenix is projected to continue at a rapid pace over the next decade," said Chad DuBeau, executive managing director for Arizona, Colorado and Southern California for Mill Creek Residential. "We're thrilled to officially join this accelerating market with Tyler at the helm. We believe he is a perfect fit to oversee the Arizona market."

Wilson, previously of Ryan Companies, has vast experience in the area. He served as Ryan's vice president of real estate development for the Southwest, where he led the multifamily and senior living development team. The University of Virginia graduate also worked for Phoenix-based brokerage service Cassidy Turley for 11 years before joining Ryan Companies.

In his new role, Wilson will be responsible for overseeing Mill Creek's development process of the entire Arizona pipeline, including sourcing, entitlements and design of new multifamily development opportunities in the region.

"We're eager to start building our Phoenix-area portfolio," Wilson said. "The area is primed for growth and we look forward to helping to meet the area's rising housing demand. This is an increasingly relevant market nationally with an abundance of upside, and we believe Mill Creek will have a lot to offer Arizona's increasingly sophisticated customer base."

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2020, the company's portfolio is comprised of 85 communities representing over 24,700 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

(303) 682-3945

[email protected]

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential

Related Links

http://www.millcreekplaces.com

