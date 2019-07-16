Mill Creek Announces Expansion Into The Carolinas Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily investor and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., today announced its expansion into the Carolinas market.

Mill Creek's new regional office in Charlotte will mark the company's 16th in the U.S. and will serve as the hub for Mill Creek's activity in both North Carolina and South Carolina. Alex Eyssen will serve as the managing director of development for the region and head up the new office.

"Both North Carolina and South Carolina possess numerous locales poised for continued growth, including Charlotte, the Research Triangle and several additional accelerating markets," said Callum Parrott, executive managing director of development for the Southeast region for Mill Creek Residential. "We believe Alex is a fantastic fit to lead our new Charlotte office and oversee our expansion into the Carolinas market."

Eyssen previously held a vice president role at The Bainbridge Companies in which he helped facilitate the company's development efforts. Eyssen will be responsible for overseeing the development process of the entire Carolinas pipeline, including sourcing, entitlements, and design of new multifamily development opportunities in the region.

"Mill Creek is an industry leader with an excellent track record of developing communities in some of the country's best markets, so it is fitting that the company is expanding into the Carolinas," said Eyssen, who holds a Juris Doctor degree from St. Mary's University School of Law. "The Carolinas provide a unique opportunity for long-term growth and I look forward to working with Mill Creek to expand the company's presence in the region."

Prior to Bainbridge, Eyssen served as vice president of development, acquisitions and dispositions at Charlotte-based Campus Crest Development, the national real estate development company for Campus Crest Communities where he helped the company's ground-up efforts to build a $1.9 billion portfolio of assets. Prior to attending law school, Eyssen earned a bachelor's of science degree at McMurry University.

Mill Creek has been active in the southeast and recently added a regional office in Nashville. The company has concentrated on low-rise, mid-rise and high-rise developments, including mixed-use communities, and expects to maintain that focus in the North Carolina and South Carolina markets.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The company proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 16 offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2019, the company's portfolio comprises of 74 communities representing over 19,700 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Chalmers

LinnellTaylor Marketing

(303) 682-5001

samantha@linnelltaylor.com

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential

Related Links

http://www.millcreekplaces.com

