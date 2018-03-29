Mill Creek Announces Grand Opening of Modera Belmont

The LEED Silver certified community features 200 apartment homes above 11,362 square feet of ground-floor retail and offers quick access to the vast employment and entertainment opportunities of Downtown Portland. Modera Belmont began preleasing homes months prior to the official grand opening, and the community, which welcomed first move-ins in January, is now leasing for immediate move-ins.

The popularity and growth of the Buckman neighborhood has attracted some of Portland's hottest retailers to the community. Thai restaurant Hat Yai, a Portland gem, will be opening its second location this summer alongside Puffle Waffle, The Portland Girl and Northwest Barbers Association.

"The revitalized Buckman neighborhood is attracting strong renter demand, as residents clamor to be close to the city while still enjoying a true neighborhood vibe," said Sam Rodriguez, senior managing director of Portland for Mill Creek Residential. "Modera Belmont not only has an exceptional location right across the Willamette River from Downtown, but it also possesses the prime amenities and top-of-the-line finishes craved by those who desire to live in this booming, eclectic neighborhood."

The community's proximity to Interstate 5 provides connectivity to key locales across the metropolitan area. Located at 685 SE Belmont Street, Modera Belmont is a short drive over the Morrison Bridge to Downtown Portland and some of the city's most prominent employers, including Oregon Health and Science University, Nike, and Intel. The community sits along the Portland Streetcar line and Tri-Met bus line, offering additional commuter options.

Entertainment options range from Pioneer Place and Lloyd Center Mall in the Lloyd District for shopping and dining to the Rose Quarter and Memorial Coliseum for Portland Trailblazers NBA games. Other areas of interest within one block are Grand Central Bowl and several varieties of breweries, distilleries, coffee shops and restaurants. For outdoor recreationists, the community is located in a prime bike-friendly spot next to many parks and trails at East Bank Esplanade, Waterfront Park, Spring Water Corridor and Powell Butte.

Modera Belmont consists of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with den layouts available. Community amenities, which offer an indoor diversion in an outdoorsy area, consist of a pet spa, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, game room, rooftop deck, barbecue area, picnic tables, coffee bar, theater room, computer stations, controlled-access garage parking with car-charging stations, self-serve package lockers and valet dry cleaning. Residents will also have access to additional storage, dedicated bike storage and loaner bikes.

Apartment home interiors feature a key fob system, wood plank-style flooring, nine-foot ceilings, Energy Star stainless appliances, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, tile backsplashes, full-size washers and dryers and USB ports. Select homes include direct entry, separate dining areas, pantries, linen closets and private balconies or patios featuring views of either the city, mountains or green space.

Including Modera Belmont, Mill Creek has developed or began development on nine apartment communities in the Portland area. Others include Modera Pearl, Modera Davis, Modera Buckman and Modera Glisan.

Retail space still remains at the community for soft-good merchants or restaurant operators. For more information and to join the Modera Belmont retail community, please contact Real Estate Investment Group at 503-222-1655.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The company proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 14 offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2017, the company's portfolio comprises 71 communities representing over 19,100 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

