Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking at Modera Cornerstone

The community, which will feature 330 apartment homes, will join the emerging 58-acre Cornerstone Corporate Center at the northeast corner of Interstate 595 and Pine Island Road. The Class A business campus currently consists of three office buildings surrounding a picturesque 11-acre lake, and the site's appeal is boosted by a strong network of highways that provide connectivity across the Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area. First move-ins for Modera Cornerstone are anticipated for Jan. 2020.

"We're thrilled not only to join the Cornerstone Corporate Center, but to be a part of the City of Plantation community," said Jeff Meran, senior managing director of South Florida at Mill Creek Residential. "The locale is extremely commuter-friendly with convenient access to many of the finest employment opportunities within Fort Lauderdale and across South Florida. We believe our larger-sized homes, centralized location and luxury amenities will be an ideal fit for those seeking a relaxed living experience in one of the best submarkets in South Florida."

Situated at 1240 South Pine Island Road, Modera Cornerstone's location along the I-595 corridor offers connectivity throughout the area to neighboring Davie, Sunrise, Weston, downtown Fort Lauderdale and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The site also provides prime access to multiple public transportation options, including 595 Express Park and Ride, The Breeze University Drive Express Bus and West Regional Bus Terminal.

Major employers in the area include Aetna Insurance, Magic Leap, Motorola Solutions, Tradestation, Nova Southeastern University, Kaplan University, Sheridan Healthcare and a DHL Express operations center, which is located within the Cornerstone Corporate Center. Six miles from the community, Sawgrass International Corporate Park is home to 612 acres of businesses.

Modera Cornerstone residents will be in close proximity to various shopping and dining options at Westfield Broward, Sawgrass Mills, The Fountains and Ikea Sunrise. Local entertainment hubs include the Seminole Hard Rock Casino, Regal Cinemas Broward, Young at Art Museum and the BB&T Center, which is home to the NHL's Florida Panthers and the site of many major concerts and events. For outdoors enthusiasts, the community is situated near an abundance of parks, golf courses and country clubs, including Pine Island Park, Plantation Central Park and Plantation Preserve Golf Course.

Modera Cornerstone will consist of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes ranging in square footage from 657 to 1,384 with den layouts available. The community will be contained within a trio of five- to seven-story buildings composed of concrete tunnel-form construction. Community amenities will include a hotel-inspired outdoor pool, club-quality fitness center with yoga/Pilates studio, self-serve package lockers, controlled-access garage parking, dedicated dog run, on-site dog park and pet spa, expansive clubhouse, free Wi-Fi in social zones, pool table, outdoor lakeside terrace, picnic table, barbecue area, cyber café and coffee bar.

Apartment interiors will be furnished with wood plank-style flooring, nine-foot ceilings, ceiling fans, stainless Energy Star appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, key fob systems, USB ports, full-size washers and dryers and private patios or balconies featuring city, green space and lake views. Select homes will include a separate dining area, pantry, breakfast bar, linen closet and alarm system. Residents also have access to valet dry-cleaning, dedicated bike storage and additional storage.

Modera Cornerstone is the second development community by Mill Creek in the Fort Lauderdale area. It joins Modera Port Royale, which began leasing in 2017.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The company proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 14 offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2017, the company's portfolio comprises of 71 communities representing over 19,100 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

