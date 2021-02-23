Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Berkeley Heights

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Berkeley Heights , a luxury apartment community located approximately 26 miles west of New York City.

The wrap-style community, which will add 173 apartment homes to the Township of Berkeley Heights, will sit just north of Interstate 78 (the Phillipsburg-Newark Expressway) and moments south of Springfield Avenue, the primary retail corridor of the neighborhood. The convenient location provides quick access to Interstate 287 and Route 22, which serve as key thoroughfares in the northern New Jersey and NYC area. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2022.

"Mill Creek has always admired the Union County market as a whole and Berkeley Heights in particular," said Rich Murphy , managing director of development of New Jersey for Mill Creek Residential. "It is one of the most charismatic communities in the northern part of the state and has a limited supply of luxury apartment-living options. We look forward to joining the charming neighborhood and helping to address the emerging demand for quality housing."

Situated at 91 Lone Pine Drive, Modera Berkeley Heights is surrounded by a vibrant downtown area, high-ranking school systems and multiple shopping, dining and entertainment options. The community also is within five blocks of the local New Jersey Transit station, which provides expedient connectivity to the greater NYC area.

Modera Berkeley Heights will consist of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts. Community amenities will include an outdoor swimming pool, outdoor deck with barbecue area and picnic tables, resident clubhouse with demonstration kitchen, game room, business center with resident working pods, coffee bar and a club-quality fitness center with a group fitness area. Residents will also have access to controlled-access garage parking, digital package lockers, dedicated bike storage and additional storage options.

Apartment interiors at the pet-friendly community will feature nine-foot ceilings, wood-style flooring, built-in shelves, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, breakfast bars, tile backsplashes, smart thermostats, walk-in closets and in-home washers and dryers. Bathrooms will include tile shower surrounds, double vanities and linen closets, and select homes will offer green space views.

Modera Berkeley Heights joins Mill Creek's growing contingent of New Jersey development communities, which also include Modera 44 , Modera 55 , Modera Lofts and Modera Woodbridge .

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2020, the company's portfolio is comprised of 88 communities representing over 24,700 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

