Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Bridle Trails

Midrise Community Will Add 369 Homes to Eastside Seattle Suburb of Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Bridle Trails, a contemporary midrise apartment community a half-mile north of the 482-acre Bridle Trails State Park in suburban Eastside Seattle.

The community, which will feature 369 apartment homes, sits 10 miles east of Downtown Seattle and is centrally located amidst key Eastside locales such as downtown Kirkland, Redmond, Bellevue, Overlake and the Spring District. The community will be built to, and is pursuing, a LEED Platinum Certification, which is the highest level of certification in the LEED program. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2026.

"The Bridle Trails neighborhood continues to become an attractive living destination due to the continued expansion of technology companies in the Eastside market," said Meredith Holzemer, managing director of development in the Seattle market for Mill Creek Residential. "The maturation of young technology workers who flocked to the Puget Sound region during the Amazon boom of the 2010s gives the area a strong foundation, and the ongoing popularity of hybrid work-from-home arrangements enables employees to be more selective about where they live. Modera Bridle Trails will be a unique offering in the market, and we're eager to offer a top-of-market experience for discerning renters."

Positioned at 13033 NE 70th Place, Modera Bridle Trails is centrally located within a 10-minute drive of both Facebook and Amazon's Bellevue campuses, as well as Google's two Kirkland complexes and Microsoft headquarters in Redmond. The community is also one mile off Interstate 405, which easily connects to Washington 520, the key east-west thoroughfare for access across Lake Washington into Seattle. The community is situated adjacent to Pagliacci, a popular local pizza restaurant chain. A retail center is located just south of the community and includes a grocery store, Starbucks, banks, hardware store and a variety of smaller businesses.

Modera Bridle Trails will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts and a generous average size of 920 square feet. The 100% electric community will include a rooftop deck, grilling area, outdoor dining, demonstration kitchen, landscaped courtyards, resident clubhouse, game room, pool table, bocce ball court, play area, a generous coworking area for the ever-increasing remote worker, conference room, private workstations, dedicated dog run, pet spa and a club-quality fitness center featuring cardio equipment and a yoga/Pilates studio. Residents will also have access to controlled-access parking, EV charging, digital package lockers, dedicated bike storage and additional storage options.

Homes will include a variety of refined interior features, including white and gray color schemes, oversized windows, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, soft-close cabinets, built-in shelving, walk-in closets and in-home washers and dryers. Select homes will feature 10-foot ceilings, pendant lighting, moveable kitchen islands, private patios or balconies and linen closets. Smart features will include programmable thermostats, key fob entry and controlled-access guest technology. Bathrooms will include backlit mirrors and soaking tubs.

