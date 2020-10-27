Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Frisco Square

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily developer and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., announced the groundbreaking of Modera Frisco Square, a luxury apartment community located in the heart of one of the fastest growing cities in the country.

The wrap-style community will feature 360 apartment homes, including 31 townhomes with private garages, a large resort-style pool deck and a series of courtyards lined with stoops and patios. The community will become a key component of Frisco Square, a 147-acre master plan in the heart of Frisco that features a mix of dining, retail, office, entertainment and living destinations. First move-ins for the community are anticipated for spring 2022.

"Frisco Square harkens to the traditional Main Streets and walkable downtowns of cities and towns across the U.S.," said Kevin Hickman, vice president of development for North Texas for Mill Creek Residential. "We're excited to get started on this development, which will possess character that will complement Frisco's charismatic mix of architectural styles."

Located at 5995 Gordon Street, between the Dallas Tollway and Preston Road, Modera Frisco Square will create a pedestrian-friendly environment and feature a variety of facades and architectural styles that will extend Frisco Square to its southern boundary along Cotton Gin Road. In addition to the walkable attractions within Frisco Square, residents will be less than a mile from Historic Downtown Frisco and will have prime connectivity to the jobs and lifestyle attractions surrounding the Star, PGA headquarters, Hall Park, Legacy West, and the communities of Plano, Richardson and The Colony. The community is also within a mile of Toyota Stadium, Frisco Commons Park, the weekend Farmer's Market and a new food hall.

"Moving forward with the development community at the end of a very unusual summer took a lot of tenacity by everyone involved, but it reflects the ongoing promise of the explosive growth and sustained demand surrounding Frisco," said Michael Blackwell, senior managing director for Mill Creek Residential. "With substantial input by the city and a coordinated effort with the partners involved in the larger Frisco Square master plan, we are anticipating a great outcome – a design that is fresh yet timeless."

Modera Frisco Square will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with den and loft layouts available. In addition to the expansive pool deck, courtyards and resort-like ambiance, additional community features include, a resident clubhouse, elaborate barbecue and picnic areas, golf simulator, coffee bar and club-quality fitness studio with yoga and Pilates studio. The pet-friendly community will also offer a pet spa, conference room, and cyber café. Residents will also have access to controlled-access garage parking including bike and package storage.

Apartment interiors will include wood-plank flooring, nine- and 10-foot ceilings, stainless-steel Energy Star appliances, granite or quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, designer lighting, in-home washers and dryers, programmable thermostats, built-in shelves, tile shower surrounds, upgraded fixtures and private patios or balconies. Select homes will include double vanities, linen closets and walk-in closets.

Modera Frisco Square marks Mill Creek's tenth development community in the Dallas area. Others currently leasing or under development include Modera Dallas Midtown, Modera Hall Street, Modera Howell and Modera Katy Trail.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national multifamily company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates multifamily communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2020, the company's portfolio is comprised of 85 communities representing over 24,700 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

