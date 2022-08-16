Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Georgetown

Garden-Style Community Will Add 318 Apartment Homes to Fast-Growing North Austin

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Georgetown , a garden-style community located in Georgetown, Texas—America's fastest-growing city—north of Austin.

The three-story community, which will feature 318 apartment homes, is part of Highland Village, a master-planned community comprising 299 single-family homes, 32 acres of commercial development, three acres of parkland and a recreational trail system. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2023.

"We're excited to join the desirable Georgetown market and eager to provide much-needed rental housing to the area," said Bart Schaetter , managing director of development in Austin for Mill Creek Residential. "Modera Georgetown will offer residents the best of both worlds—Texas Hill Country-inspired luxury living in a small-town, family-friendly surrounding while being in close proximity to all the big-city amenities and employers. We believe the community's modern farmhouse architectural design coupled with its high-end interior finishes will be well-received by prospective renters."

Situated at 29600 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, the community is connected to the greater Austin metro area via Interstate 35 and SH-130—both within a short drive. Georgetown's historic town square and the surrounding area are home to numerous restaurants, craft breweries, entertainment venues and cultural attractions. The community sits within two miles of Sun City Texas, within four miles of popular Lake Georgetown and 10 miles from the city's primary shopping district, which includes The Summit at Rivery Park, Rivery Towne Crossing, Wolf Ranch Town Center and more.

Modera Georgetown will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with a sizable average square footage of 914 with various layouts available. Community amenities will include a resort-style pool with tanning ledge, grilling area, resident clubhouse with work-from-home spaces and coffee bar, landscaped courtyards shaded by heritage oak trees, pickleball courts, onsite pet park and pet spa, playground, common area WiFi and a club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment and yoga/Pilates studio.

Apartment interiors will include nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel Energy Star appliances, granite countertops, pull-down faucets, tile backsplashes, under-cabinet lighting, in-home washers and dryers and walk-in closets. Bathrooms will include soaking tubs and tile surrounds. Select homes will feature double vanities.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2022, the company's portfolio is comprised of 117 communities representing over 31,427 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential