Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera LoSo

Midrise Community Will Add 351 Homes to Vibrant Charlotte Neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera LoSo, a luxury apartment community located in Lower South End.

The midrise community, which will feature 351 apartment homes, will be located within walking distance of the LYNX Blue Line Scaleybark Station and an abundance of office, retail and popular entertainment destinations. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2024.

"LoSo has quickly become one of the most attractive submarkets in Charlotte, and brisk demand for quality housing is following suit," said Alex Eyssen, senior managing director for Mill Creek Residential. "With its thoughtful design and attention to detail, we believe Modera LoSo will quickly become one of the most desirable living options in the market. We're eager to get started on this unique development and excited to become a part of the neighborhood."

Situated at 3405 South Tryon Street near Clanton Road, the community has unparalleled connectivity to South End, Uptown and Interstate 77. Within Lower South End, future residents will have access to a growing contingent of craft breweries, eclectic coffee shops and a wide variety of restaurants. The neighborhood is adjacent so South End and three miles south of Uptown Charlotte, putting an abundance of additional employment and entertainment options within a short commute.

Modera LoSo is seeking NGBS Green certification at the Silver level, and will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with a sizable average square footage of 950 and various layouts available. Community amenities will include a club-quality fitness center, multiple clubrooms, resort-style pool, four distinct outdoor courtyards, sky lounge overlooking the Uptown skyline and a secured parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations.

Apartment interiors will include a choice of designer kitchen finishes, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, hardwood-inspired flooring, upgraded fixtures and cabinet pulls, designer lighting, keyless entry system, spacious bedrooms and oversized chef-inspired kitchen islands. The community will also offer ample private storage, shared co-working areas, private furnished offices and community-wide WiFi.

Modera LoSo will mark Mill Creek's second ground-up multifamily development in Charlotte and third multifamily community overall. It will join Alister Uptown, a boutique community located at 810 E. 7th Street, and Modera SouthPark, which will welcome its first residents in 2024.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2022, the company's portfolio is comprised of 117 communities representing over 31,427 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

