Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of New Modera Community

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily investor and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the groundbreaking of a contemporary Modera apartment community in the heart of the Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor in metropolitan Washington, D.C.

Situated at the corner of Washington Boulevard and N. Kirkwood Road, the newest Modera midrise will feature 270 apartment homes with an added emphasis on green living, technology and coworking capabilities. The community, being built to LEED Silver standards, includes a biophilic design aesthetic, which embraces health, wellness, greenery and a welcoming atmosphere.

"The Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor and Clarendon neighborhood are among the most exciting in the Washington, D.C. area, and we've always admired this submarket," said Joe Muffler, managing director of development in the Mid-Atlantic for Mill Creek Residential . "While the location speaks for itself, we are extremely excited about the wellness aspects of our design, along with the indoor-outdoor symmetry, which we believe will create a unique experience for our future residents."

A diverse array of community amenities will include a spacious open-floorplan clubhouse with social and co-working nodes; a 24-hour self-service marketplace; a vibrant outdoor courtyard with social zones for cooking, gathering, fitness, and entertaining; building-wide WiFi and keyless technology; a fitness center with a yoga and cycling room; and a ground-level combination pet spa and bike storage facility.

Residents will also have near-immediate access to the various boutique shopping, nightlife and dining options within the neighborhood, which boasts 2.3 million square feet of retail within a half-mile. This retail includes a Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and a wide variety of fine dining and casual restaurants. The site is also within walking distance of George Mason's Law, Business and Policy schools, which is undergoing a massive reconstruction to accommodate a new technology campus.

The community is also within walking distance of the 25 million square feet of office space within the Rosslyn-Ballston market. Commuting residents will benefit, as well, with Interstate 66, Lee Highway, U.S. Route 50 and two Metro lines easily accessible from the community.

The community will offer studio, one-, two and three-bedroom homes with an average size of 830 square feet, private patios or balconies, and select den layouts. Apartment interiors will be delivered with minimum nine-foot ceilings, wood plank style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, upgraded fixtures, pendant lighting, tile backsplashes, in-home washers and dryers, programmable thermostats and keyless unit entry. Bathrooms will feature double vanities and tile shower surrounds, and select homes will offer front yards with stoops. Residents will also have access to digital package lockers, controlled-access parking, additional storage and dedicated bike storage.

The community marks Mill Creek's tenth development community either leasing or under development in the Washington, D.C. area. Others include Modera Sedici, Modera Mosaic and Modera Founders Row.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2020, the company's portfolio is comprised of 85 communities representing over 24,700 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction.

