Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of West Wash Park Apartments

The community, which will feature 241 apartment homes, will be distinguished by its 9,300 square-foot rooftop deck that will provide scintillating views of the Rocky Mountains, Downtown and the Denver skyline. The deck will also feature a resort-style swimming pool, spa, cabana, outdoor TV lounge, fire pits and grilling stations. Mill Creek is targeting early 2020 for first move-ins.

"Denver is a vintage market right now that possesses an incredible combination of job growth, housing demand and positive demographic trends," said Brian Wynne, senior managing director of the Mountain States for Mill Creek Residential. "That's not to mention that Wash Park is the epitome of Denver living both in aesthetic appeal and the lifestyle Denverites aspire to live. As the most popular neighborhood in the city, Wash Park is flanked by gorgeous mountain views and loaded with lifestyle-rich neighborhood amenities."

Situated at 400 N. Grant Street just southeast of downtown, Modera West Wash Park is being constructed in a popular hub for young professionals just southeast of downtown. Washington Park and its adjacent neighborhoods, such as Cap Hill and Cherry Creek, are home to an eclectic array of local retailers, nightlife establishments, dining options and recreational opportunities. The Cherry Creek Trail, for instance, contains 42 miles of trails that connect to several distinct sectors of the metro area. An entrance to the trail is directly adjacent to the community.

Modera West Wash Park will be extremely commuter-friendly, boasting near-immediate access to the city's key thoroughfares such as Speer Boulevard, Sixth Avenue and the north-south combination of Lincoln and Broadway. The site also boast a Walk Score of 93 and Bike Score of 95. The state's key vessels of Interstate 25 (north-south) and Interstate 70 (east-west) are within a few-minute drive of the community, which is in prime position to benefit from Denver's thriving and diverse employment sector.

The city's economy is driven by nine distinct industries, including aerospace, aviation, bioscience and energy. Technology/software experienced a 9.4 percent job growth in the region in 2015 and financial services experienced the greatest boost in 2016. Forbes ranked Denver as the best place for business and careers in both 2015 and 2016. The city is home to Fortune 500 companies such as Wells Fargo, CenturyLink, DaVita and BP.

Modera West Wash Park, being developed in an area that will isolate it from most of the city's incoming inventory, will contain studio, 1- and 2-bedroom homes with an average square footage of 864 and townhomes available. In addition to the magnificent rooftop deck, community amenities will consist of a club-quality fitness center on a glass-walled mezzanine overlooking the pool deck, a dog wash and dog run, bike maintenance and storage and reserved parking.

Apartment interiors will include nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, quartz countertops, stainless-steel Energy Star appliances, custom 42-inch cabinetry, upgraded fixtures, pendant lighting, tile backsplashes, king-size bedrooms with walk-in closets and full-size frontloading washers and dryers. Select homes feature premium views, a private patio or balcony, double vanities, Roman-style tubs, pass-through closets and built-in storage and shelving.

Modera West Wash Park is the eighth Denver-based development for Mill Creek. Others include Modera Observatory Park and Modera River North.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The company proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 14 offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2017, the company's portfolio comprises 71 communities representing over 19,100 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

