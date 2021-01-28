Mill Creek Announces Leasing is Underway at Modera LoHi

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading rental housing investor and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced that leasing and move-ins have commenced at Modera LoHi, a luxury apartment community in the vibrant Lower Highlands neighborhood.

The community, which features 132 contemporary apartment homes with modern-aesthetic design elements, resides just west of Downtown Denver. It offers three distinct outdoor spaces that provide panoramic views of the city skyline and Rocky Mountains.

"The LoHi neighborhood possesses true character, and we're thrilled to join one of the most sought-after living destinations in a fantastic city," said Chris Schramm, managing director of development for Colorado for Mill Creek Residential . "It's our goal to provide an exceptional, well-rounded living experience for our residents, and we believe Modera LoHi will set the standard in the area."

Located at 2555 16th Street, Modera LoHi provides near-immediate connectivity to the city's key employment and nightlife districts. Within the charismatic LoHi neighborhood, the community is surrounded by a variety of restaurants, bars and local shops. Residents have expedient pedestrian access to the heart of Downtown Denver, including Denver Union Station, via the Highland Bridge. The community's Walk Score 93 signifies a "walker's paradise" and indicates most daily errands do not require a vehicle.

Located just west of Interstate 25 and within minutes of Interstate 70, the site provides commuter-friendly access to the key attractions in the metropolitan area and the ski-friendly Rocky Mountains to the west. The nearby Cherry Creek and Platte River bike paths enable residents to connect to various destinations across the metro area. Sports venues Pepsi Center, Coors Field and Mile High Stadium are also easily accessible from the neighborhood.

Modera LoHi offers studio, one- and two-bedroom homes, including select apartment homes with mezzanines and 16-foot living rooms available on the fifth floor. Community amenities include a rooftop deck with lush landscaping, fire pits and mountain views; outdoor kitchen with grilling stations, indoor/outdoor bar and lounge, elevated all-seasons swimming pool and hot tub and a private terrace just above street level. Indoor amenities include a club-quality fitness center, WiFi lounge with coffee bar, a conference room and individual work areas. Residents also have access to ski lockers, digital package lockers, EV charging stations and a controlled-access bike room with repair shop.

Apartment interiors feature nine to 16-foot ceilings, oversized windows with upgraded acoustics, eight-foot stained wood entry doors with keyless locks, Honeywell thermostats, luxury vinyl-tile flooring, upgraded Energy Star appliance packages, custom 42-inch cabinetry with soft-close doors and under-cabinet lighting, quartz countertops with porcelain tile backsplashes, roller window shades, porcelain tile bathroom floors and front-loading washers and dryers. Select homes are equipped with built-in mudrooms, private patios or balconies, moveable kitchen islands, showers with built-in quartz benches and floating bathroom vanities.

Modera LoHi marks Mill Creek's eighth development community in the Denver area. Others include Modera Observatory Park, Modera River North and Modera Cap Hill. Modera West Wash Park is currently in the final stages of development.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2020, the company's portfolio is comprised of 85 communities representing over 24,700 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

