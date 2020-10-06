Mill Creek Announces Leasing Underway at Modera Cornerstone

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily developer and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., announced leasing is underway at Modera Cornerstone, a modern retreat-like apartment community located in the vibrant Southeast Florida suburb of Plantation.

Situated amidst the 58-acre Class A business campus of Cornerstone Corporate Center, Modera Cornerstone offers 330 contemporary apartment homes and deluxe array of community amenities. First move-ins at the Fort Lauderdale-area community began in August.

"Plantation continues to be an attractive option for renters with its centralized Broward County location and unique combination of city living in a suburban environment," said Jeff Meran, executive managing director of development of Florida for Mill Creek. "We are thrilled to join the neighborhood and look forward to offering a sophisticated living experience that we believe will set the standard for apartment living in the area."

Located at 1240 S. Pine Island Road immediately north of the Interstate 595 interchange, Modera Cornerstone provides a prime Broward County location with expedient access to surrounding locales such as Fort Lauderdale, Davie, Sunrise, Weston and Miami.

Within the immediate area of Modera Cornerstone, residents have access to a wide variety of national and local retailers and restaurants, medical facilities, recreational opportunities and major employers. Nearby Broward Mall is adding new restaurants and shops, and the repurposed Plantation Fashion Mall is under development which will feature additional high-end retail, office and hotel space.

Modera Cornerstone offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes ranging in square footage from 657 to 1,384 with den layouts available. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, club-quality fitness center with yoga/Pilates studio, expansive clubhouse, outdoor lakeside patio, courtyard putting green, onsite dog park and pet spa, pool table, barbecue area, business center and playground. Residents also have access to self-serve package lockers, controlled-access garage parking and free Wi-Fi in social zones.

Apartment interiors are delivered with wood plank-style flooring, nine-foot ceilings, ceiling fans, stainless-steel Energy Star appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, USB ports, full-size washers and dryers, keyless entry and private patios or balconies featuring lake, city or green space views. Select homes include a separate dining area, pantry, breakfast bar, linen closets and an alarm system. Residents also have access to cold storage as well as additional storage.

Modera Cornerstone marks Mill Creek's eleventh development community in the South Florida region. Other Fort Lauderdale-area communities include Modera Flagler Village in development and Modera Port Royale.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national multifamily company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates multifamily communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2020, the company's portfolio is comprised of 85 communities representing over 24,700 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Chalmers

LinnellTaylor Marketing

(303) 682-5001

[email protected]

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential

Related Links

http://www.millcreekplaces.com

