Mill Creek Announces Move-Ins Underway at Modera Decatur

Mixed-Use Community Adds 194 Apartment Homes, Retail to Charming Eastside Atlanta Locale

DECATUR, Ga., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced that move-ins are underway at Modera Decatur , a contemporary mixed-use apartment community in the thriving eastside Atlanta community of Decatur.

The five-story midrise, which features 194 apartment homes and approximately 24,250 feet of ground-floor retail space, expands the northern block of Downtown Decatur and boasts one of the most walkable locales in the metropolitan area. A one-block walk from historic Decatur Square, the community has a superb Walk Score of 95 and features large floor plans, with apartment home interiors approximately 15% to 20% larger than standard market-rate homes.

"Decatur is one of the most charismatic locales in the Atlanta area and continues to become an even more attractive living destination," said Patrick Chesser , senior managing director of development in Atlanta for Mill Creek. "Decatur has the unique character of a small town situated in a big city. Residents will have access to a wide array of music, arts and food attractions within walking distance and easy access into the key points of interest of Metro Atlanta."

Situated at 163 Claremont Avenue, Modera Decatur is built to meet green building standards established by the National Association of Home Builders. The community sits 750 feet from the Decatur Marta Station, which provides rapid connectivity to Midtown and the greater metropolitan area. Within Decatur, residents will have access to a diverse contingent of restaurants and bars, the popular DeKalb Farmers Market and several seasonal culture events, such as the Decatur Art Festival and Decatur Lantern Parade.

Modera Decatur is positioned approximately five minutes from the Clifton Corridor, which is home to four of Atlanta's top employers. That includes Emory University, Emory Hospital, Egleston Hospital and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters, which combine for nearly 50,000 employees. The community is also a 15-minute drive via Ponce de Leon Avenue to Ponce City Market, the Atlanta Beltline and the employment centers of Midtown and Downtown Atlanta.

Modera Decatur offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts available. Community amenities include a stylish rooftop deck with stunning city views, resort-style swimming pool with tanning ledge, community courtyard and coffee bar, resident clubhouse with gathering spaces and demonstration kitchen, coworking spaces with leasable smart working offices, pet park and spa, and a 24-hour club-quality fitness studio with a professional training staff, steam room, dry sauna and TRX stations. Residents will also have access to a climate-controlled package room, controlled-access garage parking, EV-charging stations, dedicated bike storage and the option to schedule package deliveries directly to their home.

Apartment interiors include a variety of deluxe features, including gourmet kitchens with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, subway-style tile backsplashes, wood plank-style flooring, nine- and 10-foot ceilings, designer lighting, full-sized washers and dryers, and a smart home package that includes keyless entry, USB ports and smart thermostats. Bathrooms include dual entries, dual vanities and quartz countertops. Homes also feature large windows for ample natural light, private patios or balconies and movable kitchen islands.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2022, the company's portfolio is comprised of 125 communities representing over 33,875 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential