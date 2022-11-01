Mill Creek Announces Preleasing is Underway at Modera Woodbridge

Mixed-Use Community Adds 279 Homes, Retail to Central New Jersey Locale

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced preleasing is underway at Modera Woodbridge, a mixed-use apartment community situated on Main Street within steps of Downtown Woodbridge.

The community, which sits in a commuter-friendly location about 25 miles southwest of New York City, features 279 apartment homes and more than 6,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Residents will be within walking distance of a variety of dining, retail and nightlife options and adjacent to a New Jersey Transit station that provides direct access to New York City. Move-ins will begin in November.

"The revitalization of Downtown Woodbridge will make an already charismatic locale even more of an attractive destination with a relaxed but sophisticated appeal," said Russell Tepper, senior managing director of development for New Jersey for Mill Creek Residential. "We're eager to officially join Main Street, and our team is so appreciative of the committed working relationship we've enjoyed with the Township of Woodbridge to make certain this community further complements the downtown. We look forward to welcoming our first residents and to offering a best-in-class experience."

Positioned at 10 Main Street, Modera Woodbridge is within a short drive of the popular Woodbridge Center and less than two miles from 126-acre William Warren Park. Many key thoroughfares are easily accessible from the community, including the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Interstate 287, which provide connectivity to the greater New York metropolitan area.

Modera Woodbridge offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with an average size of 886 square feet and den layouts available. Community amenities include a rooftop deck with barbecue area, club-quality fitness studio, resident clubhouse, pool table, conference room, coffee bar and pet spa. Residents will also have access to controlled-access garage parking, dedicated bike storage and additional storage space.

Apartment interiors include nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, quartz countertops, breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances, custom 42-inch cabinetry, pendant lighting, upgraded fixtures, tile backsplashes, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. Bathrooms feature tile shower surrounds, linen closets and double vanities. Residents will also have access to valet dry cleaning.

The community will also offer a robust smart-home experience with app-enabled access to apartment homes and community amenity spaces. Homes will also feature smart thermostats that can be controlled by a resident's personal device.

Modera Woodbridge marks Mill Creek's ninth community within the company's rapidly growing New Jersey portfolio.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2022, the company's portfolio is comprised of 118 communities representing over 31,000 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

