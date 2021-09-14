Mill Creek Announces Retail Additions to Modera Prominence

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the additions of several retailers at Modera Prominence , a luxury mixed-use apartment community located in Atlanta's vibrant Buckhead neighborhood about a mile west of Lenox Square.

Zakia, CT Reforma and Mendocino Farms are among the confirmed restaurants, along with popular ice cream shop The Yard Milkshake Bar. One additional retailer—a top-of-market local Thai restaurant—has also been confirmed, although an official announcement will come at a later time.

Two retail spaces remain available at the five-story community, which features 318 contemporary apartment homes and an adjoining office building spanning 433,000 square feet. One is a 1,700-square-foot corner lot for a fast-casual restaurant, while the other is in the center of the open plaza. The 800-square-foot, all-glass space is referred to as the "jewel box" of the retail offerings.

"The corner lot sits on one of the busiest corners of Buckhead and offers fantastic visibility with 40,000 vehicles passing per day," said Amy Fingerhut, first vice president of CBRE and broker for Mill Creek. "It also offers a unique patio that is shielded from traffic. The center space will make an amazing location for an outlet that operates as a café by day and wine bar by night."

Zakia is a concept restaurant by Chef Ian Winslade alongside operators Jonathan and Ryan Akly, who co-created and operate the popular Mission + Market restaurant, which sits about one mile northeast of Modera Prominence in North Buckhead. Zakia, which will open in Feb. 2022, will be designed by Tony Akly of Restaurants Consulting Group , Inc. and feature modern Lebanese cuisine specializing in shareable mezze and charcoal grilled meats and seafood.

"We're excited to join the retail landscape at Modera Prominence, which boasts one of the most desirable locations in the city," Zakia co-owner Jonathan Akly said. "Fans of Mission + Market won't have to travel far to visit our new concept, and we look forward to delivering a top-tier dining experience in a beautifully designed atmosphere."

CT Reforma is a contemporary Mexican cantina and restaurant that will serve as the fourth restaurant under the CTTACOS umbrella. That includes two locations, CT Taqueria and CT Al Pastor, in nearby Alpharetta. The Modera Prominence location, which will provide more of an upscale experience, is slated to open in February.

"We're eager to expand to Buckhead and further refine the CTTACOS experience with CT Reforma," said Rafael Jaime, president of CT Taqueria. "This location will bring contemporary world flavors into a beautiful Mexican presentation, which we believe will be a tremendous fit for Modera Prominence and complement the unique offerings of Zakia."

Mendocino Farms features chef-driven sandwiches, salads and more, offering unique twists on classics and globally-inspired flavor combinations. The Modera Prominence location, which is projected to open in fall 2022, will mark the first outside of the California and Texas markets for the fast casual establishment and will bring an estimated 50 to 60 jobs to the area.

"As a restaurant rooted in crafting unexpected flavor combinations that wow, we've always been drawn to and inspired by Atlanta's rich, diverse culinary and cultural legacy," said Kevin Miles, chief executive officer for Mendocino Farms. "Expanding our presence beyond California and Texas marks an exciting point in our history, and we're thrilled to call Atlanta – and specifically Modera Prominence in the heart of Buckhead — our new home. We look forward to adding our unique 'eat happy' experience to the community's vibrant dining scene."

The Yard Milkshake Bar , which was founded in 2017, will be adding a second Atlanta location to complement its Downtown shop. The company gained fame on the TV show "Shark Tank" in 2019 and has since expanded to 10 states. The Modera Prominence location is projected to open sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

"We received a fantastic welcome to Atlanta with our Downtown location, and we're absolutely thrilled about expanding to Buckhead and Modera Prominence," said franchisee Cheri Johnson. "The timing is perfect, as the area is one of the most sought-after locales in the city and is truly perfect for our store."

Located at 3699 Lenox Road NE, Modera Prominence began leasing in 2020. The community offers a variety of deluxe amenities, including a sixth-floor sky lounge, a club-quality fitness center and ample co-working space. Homes are delivered with upgraded features, including modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, 42-inch custom cabinetry and Caesarstone countertops. A second phase of the community, which will feature 398 Class A apartment homes, is under construction and projected to open in 2022.

