Mill Creek Announces Start of Leasing at Modera Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Berkeley, a mixed-use apartment community in the heart of Downtown Berkeley.

The community, which adds 205 apartment homes and 14,000 square feet of retail space to one of the nation's most compelling markets, sits one block from the west entrance of the UC Berkeley campus. First move-ins are scheduled for this month.

A portion of the development was part of a historic preservation effort, as Mill Creek Residential restored the Acheson Physicians Building, originally built in 1908, into residential loft-style homes.

"We have always been optimistic about the Bay Area, and Berkeley certainly holds a unique niche within the market," said Dave Fiore , senior managing director of development, Northern California for Mill Creek Residential . "Modera Berkeley possesses a certain charm, largely because of the charisma emanated by the original Acheson Physicians Building and its key location within the city. We look forward to welcoming our first residents and providing a top-tier living experience."

Situated on University Avenue between Walnut and Shattuck Avenue, Modera Berkeley sits amidst a vibrant and rapidly expanding downtown sector that possesses an average Walk Score of 98. Considered a "walker's paradise," residents will have the ability to accomplish most tasks by foot. The site also features a premier Bike Score of 97. Residents also have quick access to a variety of retail, entertainment, dining and cultural attractions in the surrounding area, including the Berkeley Arts District.

As one of the nation's top intellectual and technology centers, Berkeley features a robust job market for new businesses, innovative technologies, entrepreneurial activity and venture investment. The community is immediately adjacent to UC Berkeley's Energy Biosciences Building and two blocks from the Downtown Berkeley BART Station, which offers a 14-minute commute to Downtown Oakland and a 26-minute connection to Downtown San Francisco. AC Transit and Amtrak are also easily accessible from the community.

Modera Berkeley offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes contained within four buildings with two-bedroom lofts and den layouts available. Community amenities are highlighted by two rooftop decks that include barbecue areas, fire pits and dramatic city and bay views. Residents will also have access to a club-quality fitness studio, expansive clubroom and lounge area, game room, two indoor bike storage rooms and work-from-home spaces in the lobby.

Apartment interiors are delivered with several deluxe features, including custom cabinetry, wood plank-style flooring, quartz countertops, air conditioning, stainless-steel appliances, nine- and 10-foot ceilings, in-home washers and dryers and built-in shelving. Select homes include separate dining and den areas, walk-in closets, loft layouts and private balconies or patios.

Homes also include advanced technology features such as WiFi-enabled thermostats controlled via mobile device. The community will feature a video and keyless entry system as well as automated package storage solutions.

Modera Berkeley is the seventh development community by Mill Creek in the Bay Area.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2020, the company's portfolio is comprised of 85 communities representing over 24,700 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

Media Contact:

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303) 682-3945

[email protected]

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential

Related Links

http://www.millcreekplaces.com

