Mill Creek Announces Start of Leasing at Modera Biscayne Bay

MIAMI, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Biscayne Bay , a luxury mixed-use apartment community located at the convergence of Miami's vibrant Edgewater and Omni Arts and Entertainment neighborhoods.

Modera Biscayne Bay adds 296 apartment homes and 11,000 square feet of retail space to one of Miami's most attractive areas. The 27-story high-rise community, which offers stunning views of the city and the shoreline, spans Bayshore Drive and puts residents within the steps of the water every time they access the building. First move-ins are slated for August.

"With its prime location and unimpeded views of the Biscayne Bay, the community represents the magnetic aura of Miami's waterfront neighborhoods and possesses that relaxing South Florida charm," said Andrea Rowe , managing director of development for Mill Creek's South Florida division. "Modera Biscayne Bay will offer a peaceful, retreat-like vibe in the heart of the city, and we look forward to offering our residents an exceptional living experience."

Located at 2150 North Bayshore Drive, the community sits one block from Margaret Pace Park and within walking distance of Midtown Miami, Miami Design District and the Wynwood district, one of Miami's most frequented art destinations. Uniquely positioned near many of Miami's strongest employers, the community is within a short commute of the thriving Brickell Financial District and the Miami Health District.

Situated just east of Biscayne Boulevard between Interstates 195 and 395, highways that connect to the I-95 Express, residents have quick access to the various shopping, dining and entertainment options of the greater metropolitan area, making Modera Biscayne Bay a commuter's dream. The community maintains a superb Walk Score of 90, and with pedestrian access to many of the area's well-regarded restaurants and retailers, it is considered to be a "walker's paradise." Additionally, Margaret Pace Park sits alongside the community in the Arts & Entertainment District.

Modera Biscayne Bay offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with den and penthouse layouts available. Community amenities include a 27th-floor amenity deck, hotel-inspired rooftop pool, barbecue area, club-quality fitness studio, yoga/Pilates studio, resident clubhouse with a catering kitchen and game area, private work-from-home office space, internet lounge, conference room and gourmet coffee bar. Residents also have access to 24-hour self-service package lockers, additional storage areas, bike storage and eight stories of secure structured parking. The pet-friendly community also offers an onsite pet spa.

Apartment interiors are delivered with top-of-market finishes, including Energy Star stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, porcelain tile flooring, upgraded fixtures, tile backsplashes, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and private bay view balconies. Select homes feature 15-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, double vanities, linen closets, built-in shelving and desk areas, wine storage and moveable kitchen islands.

Modera Biscayne Bay is the tenth development community by Mill Creek in Miami. Others include Modera Douglas Station , Modera Metro Dadeland and Modera Edgewater .

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 98 communities representing over 26,700 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

