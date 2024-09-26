Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Beckett West Fork

Garden-Style Community Adds 408 Homes to Lake Conroe Area North of Houston

CONROE, Texas, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Beckett West Fork , a garden-style apartment community located two miles from 21,000-acre Lake Conroe.

Beckett West Fork, part of Mill Creek's attainable housing brand, includes 408 apartment homes across 14 residential buildings. The community, which includes over 7.5 acres of nature preserve protecting a spring-fed pond and the verdant banks of the West Fork White Oak Creek, is located two miles east of Lake Conroe, 40 miles north of Houston's central business district and about 10 miles north of The Woodlands. First move-ins are anticipated for October.

"With its nature-infused surroundings, Beckett West Fork will offer a peaceful retreat while remaining within reasonable commuting distance to the area's wide range of employment opportunities," said Jeb Cox , senior managing director for Mill Creek Residential. "We believe the community's thoughtfully designed amenities and scenic setting will provide a comfortable and serene living experience, and we look forward to welcoming our first residents to their new homes."

Situated at 10485 League Line Road and approximately two miles west of Interstate 45, Beckett West Fork offers expedient access to the area's key employment hubs in The Woodlands and North Houston. The community is also within a 30-minute drive of City Place, a master-planned development home to 20,000 jobs and the global headquarters of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and ExxonMobil. In the immediate area, residents will also enjoy prime access to Lake Conroe, which features 157 miles of shoreline and is among the most popular boating and fishing lakes in East Texas. Sam Houston National Forest is 15 miles north of the community and offers a variety of recreational options.

Beckett West Fork offers one- and two-bedroom homes with an average size of 1,027 square feet. Community amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, outdoor kitchen with grilling area, expansive clubroom with lounge seating and billiards, fitness center with spin bikes and cardio equipment, landscaped courtyards, private conference room, self-serve package lockers, onsite pet park, pet spa and dog run and rentable private garages.

Apartment interiors include oversized windows, nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, single-basin sinks with pull-down faucets, tile backsplashes, pendant lighting, chef's islands with built-in storage, custom cabinetry, spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and full-size in-home washers and dryers. Bathrooms include tile shower surrounds and linen closets.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises 145 communities representing over 41,350 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

