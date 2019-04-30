Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Cap Hill

DENVER, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily investor and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Cap Hill, a luxury apartment community located in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The podium-style community, which features 197 apartment homes and two levels of below-grade parking, is situated in one of the city's most walkable and bikable locales. Positioned south of Downtown Denver and just blocks from the State Capitol Building, the location boasts a Walk Score of 93 and Bike Score of 97 – considered to be a "paradise" for walkers and bikers. First move-ins are scheduled for June.

"The Capitol Hill neighborhood contains a little bit of everything, with high-end shopping and dining, recreational options and a prime nightlife scene all within reach," said Brian Wynne, senior managing director for Mill Creek. "Modera Cap Hill will offer a peaceful respite with a boutique hotel feel, which we believe will equate to one of the finest living experiences with some of the most attractive views in the city."

Located at 1200 Grant Street, Modera Cap Hill includes an elevated resort-style pool and spa deck, offering stunning views of downtown and the Rocky Mountains. The eight-story community features prime access to Civic Center Park, Cheesman Park and Denver Botanic Gardens. The neighborhood is surrounded by some of Denver's most prevalent dining, shopping and entertainment options, including a multitude of options along the 16th Street Mall, South Broadway, Cherry Creek and the emerging Uptown neighborhood.

With additional nearby attractions ranging from art districts to rustic music halls and high-end sports venues, the neighborhood is flanked by Colfax Avenue to the north and Speer Boulevard to the southwest, which serve as two of the primary downtown thoroughfares. Interstates 25 and 70, along with 6th Avenue, are a short drive from the community and provide connectivity to the additional key locales and employment centers throughout the metro area.

Modera Cap Hill consists of studio, one-, and two-bedroom homes with an average square footage of 783 and townhome layouts available. Additional community amenities include a club-quality 24-hour fitness center, pet spa, resident clubhouse with game room, coffee bar and conference room. The pool deck offers grills and a fire pit. Residents also have access to dedicated bike storage and loaner bikes.

Apartment interiors are delivered with wood plank-style flooring, 9- to 10-foot ceilings, EnergyStar appliances, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, tile backsplashes, built-in storage and shelving, French door refrigerators, full-size washers and dryers, urban mudrooms and bike storage systems. Select homes offer separate dining areas, pantries, Roman-style tubs, linen closets and private balconies or patios.

Including Modera Cap Hill, Mill Creek has developed or is developing five communities in the Denver area. Modera Observatory Park and Modera River North are now leasing and Modera West Wash Park and Modera LoHi are currently under construction.

Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The company proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 15 offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2019, the company's portfolio comprises of 74 communities representing over 19,700 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Chalmers

LinnellTaylor Marketing

(303) 682-5001

samantha@linnelltaylor.com

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential

Related Links

http://www.millcreekplaces.com

